Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United

Charlie Mulgrew has made 10 appearances for Blackburn Rovers this season

Blackburn captain Charlie Mulgrew could be fit to face Leeds despite going off with a hamstring injury in Scotland's Nations League defeat by Israel.

Meanwhile, Ryan Nyambe may return after also suffering from a hamstring problem since the end of last month.

Leeds welcome back Kemar Roofe, Pablo Hernandez and Gaetano Berardi after being sidelined by injuries.

Roofe (calf), Hernandez (hamstring) and Berardi (knee) are expected to be included after being out since August.

Match facts