Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United
-
- From the section Championship
Blackburn captain Charlie Mulgrew could be fit to face Leeds despite going off with a hamstring injury in Scotland's Nations League defeat by Israel.
Meanwhile, Ryan Nyambe may return after also suffering from a hamstring problem since the end of last month.
Leeds welcome back Kemar Roofe, Pablo Hernandez and Gaetano Berardi after being sidelined by injuries.
Roofe (calf), Hernandez (hamstring) and Berardi (knee) are expected to be included after being out since August.
Match facts
- Between November 2013 and October 2015, Blackburn won five consecutive matches against Leeds (all Championship games) - since then, they have lost four in a row in all competitions.
- Leeds have won their last two league visits to Blackburn by the same score (2-1) - in fact, their last four league wins at Ewood Park have all been 2-1 victories.
- This is the fourth consecutive league fixture between Blackburn and Leeds at Ewood Park in which both teams have a different manager in charge - November 2014 (Bowyer and Redfearn), March 2016 (Lambert and Evans), February 2017 (Coyle and Monk) and this game (Mowbray and Bielsa).
- Leeds United are the only Championship side still unbeaten away from home this season (P6 W3 D3 L0) - they last remained unbeaten in their first seven away league games in a season in 1998-99 in the Premier League.
- Bradley Dack has had a hand in 16 goals in his last 12 matches for Blackburn in all competitions (10 goals, 6 assists).
- Since the start of last season, Leeds have a 51% win percentage when Luke Ayling features, compared to just 16% when he does not - the Whites have lost 10 of the 39 games he has played, compared to 11 of the 19 when he has not.