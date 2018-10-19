Ipswich Town v Queens Park Rangers

Luke Chambers has started all 12 of Ipswich's Championship games this term

Ipswich skipper Luke Chambers is a doubt because of illness, which has affected several players in the squad over the international break.

On-loan Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah should recover from a knock, but Ellis Harrison (ankle) remains out.

QPR have no new injury worries, with Eberechi Eze, Massimo Luongo and Tomer Hemed all fit after international duty.

Defender Darnell Furlong returned after knee surgery in a friendly, but is still short of match fitness.

Match facts