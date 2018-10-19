Ipswich Town v Queens Park Rangers
Ipswich skipper Luke Chambers is a doubt because of illness, which has affected several players in the squad over the international break.
On-loan Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah should recover from a knock, but Ellis Harrison (ankle) remains out.
QPR have no new injury worries, with Eberechi Eze, Massimo Luongo and Tomer Hemed all fit after international duty.
Defender Darnell Furlong returned after knee surgery in a friendly, but is still short of match fitness.
Match facts
- Ipswich have lost seven of their last 10 league matches against QPR (W2 D1).
- QPR have failed to win any of their last three league visits to Portman Road against Ipswich (W0 D1 L2).
- Since Mick McCarthy won his last home Championship match in charge, Ipswich are winless in eight games at Portman Road (W0 D6 L2).
- QPR goalkeeper Joe Lumley has conceded just six goals in the nine games he's played this season in all competitions - QPR conceded 16 goals in the six games Matt Ingram played in goal.
- Only Bolton (16) have attempted fewer shots on target in home Championship games this season than Ipswich (18).
- QPR have not won consecutive away Championship games since January 2017.