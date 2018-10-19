Championship
Ipswich15:00QPR
Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town v Queens Park Rangers

Luke Chambers in action for Ipswich
Luke Chambers has started all 12 of Ipswich's Championship games this term
Ipswich skipper Luke Chambers is a doubt because of illness, which has affected several players in the squad over the international break.

On-loan Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah should recover from a knock, but Ellis Harrison (ankle) remains out.

QPR have no new injury worries, with Eberechi Eze, Massimo Luongo and Tomer Hemed all fit after international duty.

Defender Darnell Furlong returned after knee surgery in a friendly, but is still short of match fitness.

Match facts

  • Ipswich have lost seven of their last 10 league matches against QPR (W2 D1).
  • QPR have failed to win any of their last three league visits to Portman Road against Ipswich (W0 D1 L2).
  • Since Mick McCarthy won his last home Championship match in charge, Ipswich are winless in eight games at Portman Road (W0 D6 L2).
  • QPR goalkeeper Joe Lumley has conceded just six goals in the nine games he's played this season in all competitions - QPR conceded 16 goals in the six games Matt Ingram played in goal.
  • Only Bolton (16) have attempted fewer shots on target in home Championship games this season than Ipswich (18).
  • QPR have not won consecutive away Championship games since January 2017.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd128132113825
2West Brom1273231171424
3Leeds126512291323
4Middlesbrough12642146822
5Nottm Forest124711713419
6Sheff Wed125431918119
7Brentford124622014618
8Derby125341513218
9Norwich125341515018
10Blackburn124621415-118
11Swansea12453129317
12Wigan125251416-217
13Bristol City124441614216
14Stoke124441718-116
15Aston Villa123632020015
16Bolton124351015-515
17Birmingham122821312114
18QPR12426919-1014
19Rotherham12327919-1011
20Millwall122461319-610
21Reading122371520-59
22Preston122371824-69
23Ipswich121651118-79
24Hull122281019-98
View full Championship table

