Aston Villa v Swansea City

James Chester missed Aston Villa's defeat by Millwall after he was sent off in their 3-3 draw with Preston North End

Aston Villa captain James Chester will return for Dean Smith's first game in charge of the club as they take on Swansea City.

The Wales defender was banned for the 2-1 defeat at Millwall, while striker Scott Hogan (groin) is also fit.

Swansea will be without striker Wilfried Bony and winger Jefferson Montero despite both players returning to training after injury.

The pair are still a few weeks away from being in contention.

Bony has not played since rupturing his cruciate ligament in February and was then hindered by a hamstring problem.

Match facts