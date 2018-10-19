Championship
Hull15:00Preston
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Preston North End

Jarrod Bowen in action for Hull City
Jarrod Bowen is Hull's joint-top scorer this season, with three goals
Hull defender Jordy de Wijs is back in training after an ankle injury which kept him out of their last two games.

Striker Fraizer Campbell is also expected to feature after recovering from a knock, but Brazilian midfielder Evandro (hamstring) remains doubtful.

Preston midfielder Ryan Ledson is back in contention after missing the win against Wigan before the international break with an ankle problem.

Midfielder Josh Harrop and striker Billy Bodin are out with knee injuries.

Alex Neil's side are bidding for back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Match facts

  • Hull have lost their last three league matches against Preston - they had won their three matches prior to this run.
  • Preston have never won consecutive away league visits to Hull - this is their 28th away league game against the Tigers.
  • Hull striker Jarrod Bowen scored in both Championship matches against Preston last season (two goals) but ended on the losing side in both games.
  • No Championship side has conceded more first half goals this season than Preston (10, level with Stoke).
  • Hull have lost seven of their last nine games in all competitions (W1 D1), scoring just five goals across those matches.
  • Preston's last eight matches in all competitions have seen 36 goals scored (17 for, 19 against).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd128132113825
2West Brom1273231171424
3Leeds126512291323
4Middlesbrough12642146822
5Nottm Forest124711713419
6Sheff Wed125431918119
7Brentford124622014618
8Derby125341513218
9Norwich125341515018
10Blackburn124621415-118
11Swansea12453129317
12Wigan125251416-217
13Bristol City124441614216
14Stoke124441718-116
15Aston Villa123632020015
16Bolton124351015-515
17Birmingham122821312114
18QPR12426919-1014
19Rotherham12327919-1011
20Millwall122461319-610
21Reading122371520-59
22Preston122371824-69
23Ipswich121651118-79
24Hull122281019-98
