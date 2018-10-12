Partick Thistle: Jim Duffy wants Jags job 'on merit' - not because of Firhill ties

Jim Duffy played for Thistle for two years from 1990

Jim Duffy hopes to get the Partick Thistle manager's job because of his record - and not because he is a former Jags player and local man.

The 59-year-old was sacked by Scottish Championship rivals Greenock Morton in April after they failed to reach the promotion play-offs.

"Over the period, it was fairly successful, so I have an up-to-date knowledge of that division," he said.

"I've applied for the job. I am pretty open about that."

Thistle are seeking a new team boss after sacking Alan Archibald with his side sitting eighth following relegation last season.

Former Thistle manager Ian McCall, whose Ayr United side lead the Championship following promotion, has already ruled himself out of the running.

And chief executive Gerry Britton has said they are seeking a manager with the personality and "mindset" to take them back to the top flight this season.

Duffy revealed that he has yet to have any contact from the Glasgow club other than acknowledgement of receiving his CV.

"I was a player there umpteen years ago and I know the club - I'm from that area," he told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"But, if you get a job, you get it on merit - not because you are a local boy or because you played for them."

Duffy managed Falkirk, Dundee, Hibernian, Brechin City and Clyde before taking charge of Morton in 2014.

He led them to the League One title in his first season before fifth, fourth and seventh-place finishes in Scotland's second tier.

"I love the Championship because every game is competitive," former defender Duffy, who spent two seasons at Firhill as a player, added.

"All your players have to give everything or else you've no chance in that division.

"If you don't give every ounce of effort you've got, teams can steamroll you.

"One of Livingston's main qualities when they won promotion last season was that they gave everything in every game."