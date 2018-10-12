Scottish Challenge Cup
Arbroath1Edinburgh City4

Arbroath 1-4 Edinburgh City

Edinburgh City's Scott Shepherd and Blair Henderson celebrate
Scott Shepherd and Blair Henderson both scored at Gayfield Park

Edinburgh City came from behind to record a surprise emphatic win away to League One leaders Arbroath in the Scottish Challenge Cup third round.

Michael McKenna broke clear to roll Arbroath into an early lead.

But Colin Hamilton pulled down Blair Henderson, who scored from the penalty spot to equalise before the break.

Scott Shepherd fired the League Two leaders ahead before winning a penalty, converted by Henderson, and Liam Henderson headed home from a corner.

It not only took James McDonaugh's side into Tuesday's quarter-final draw but secured an 11th consecutive win.

Red Lichties manager Dick Campbell had made four changes for the game and the gamble failed to pay off as they fell short of setting a new club record of 14 games undefeated.

Match reaction

Edinburgh City manager James McDonaugh: "It was a bit of a surprise because Arbroath are a strong team.

"There were a few changes made tonight, but the boys came through strong in the second half.

"This has been a big step for the club - it's the first time on TV and into the quarter-finals for the first time.

"We are just enjoying win after win while it lasts - it's not going to last forever."

Line-ups

Arbroath

  • 1Hill
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3HamiltonBooked at 24mins
  • 7Gold
  • 6GrahamSubstituted forWhatleyat 64'minutesBooked at 65mins
  • 8McCord
  • 11DenholmSubstituted forLinnat 64'minutes
  • 10McKenna
  • 9WallaceSubstituted forDorisat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Swankie
  • 14Linn
  • 15Whatley
  • 16Doris
  • 21Jamieson

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 3McIntyre
  • 22Henderson
  • 5Balatoni
  • 2Thomson
  • 11TaylorBooked at 65minsSubstituted forStewartat 77'minutes
  • 6Laird
  • 4Black
  • 10HandlingSubstituted forSmithat 56'minutesBooked at 67mins
  • 9Henderson
  • 19ShepherdBooked at 57minsSubstituted forHallat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Smith
  • 14Rodger
  • 16Stewart
  • 17Hall
  • 21Morton
  • 23Lumsden
Referee:
Alan Muir
Attendance:
506

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamEdinburgh City
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home8
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away13

