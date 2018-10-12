Arbroath 1-4 Edinburgh City

Scott Shepherd and Blair Henderson both scored at Gayfield Park

Edinburgh City came from behind to record a surprise emphatic win away to League One leaders Arbroath in the Scottish Challenge Cup third round.

Michael McKenna broke clear to roll Arbroath into an early lead.

But Colin Hamilton pulled down Blair Henderson, who scored from the penalty spot to equalise before the break.

Scott Shepherd fired the League Two leaders ahead before winning a penalty, converted by Henderson, and Liam Henderson headed home from a corner.

It not only took James McDonaugh's side into Tuesday's quarter-final draw but secured an 11th consecutive win.

Red Lichties manager Dick Campbell had made four changes for the game and the gamble failed to pay off as they fell short of setting a new club record of 14 games undefeated.

Match reaction

Edinburgh City manager James McDonaugh: "It was a bit of a surprise because Arbroath are a strong team.

"There were a few changes made tonight, but the boys came through strong in the second half.

"This has been a big step for the club - it's the first time on TV and into the quarter-finals for the first time.

"We are just enjoying win after win while it lasts - it's not going to last forever."