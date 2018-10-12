Attempt missed. Igor Stasevich (Belarus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Anton Putsila.
Belarus v Luxembourg
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Belarus
- 16Gorbunov
- 5Polyakov
- 3Martynovich
- 17Sivakov
- 19Volodko
- 2Dragun
- 18Maevski
- 13Nekhajchik
- 14Putsila
- 22Stasevich
- 11Saroka
Substitutes
- 1Gutor
- 4Burko
- 6Politsevich
- 7Kovalev
- 8Kendysh
- 9Korzun
- 10Signevich
- 12Chernik
- 15Kislyak
- 20Laptev
- 21Rios
- 23Skavysh
Luxembourg
- 1Moris
- 18Jans
- 2Chanot
- 4Malget
- 13Carlson
- 15Thill
- 8Martins Pereira
- 6Philipps
- 20Turpel
- 14Sinani
- 22Joachim
Substitutes
- 3Mahmutovic
- 5Bohnert
- 7Gerson
- 9Alves Da Mota
- 10Thill
- 11Rodrigues
- 12Schon
- 16Barreiro Martins
- 17Mutsch
- 19Jänisch
- 21Deville
- 23Kips
- Referee:
- Alì Palabiyik
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Kevin Malget (Luxembourg).
Stanislav Dragun (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maksim Volodko (Belarus).
Olivier Thill (Luxembourg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Igor Stasevich (Belarus).
Maxime Chanot (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Pavel Nekhajchik (Belarus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Anton Putsila.
Maksim Volodko (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danel Sinani (Luxembourg).
Offside, Belarus. Ivan Maevski tries a through ball, but Anton Saroka is caught offside.
Foul by Pavel Nekhajchik (Belarus).
David Turpel (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Igor Stasevich (Belarus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pavel Nekhajchik with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Denis Polyakov (Belarus) because of an injury.
Denis Polyakov (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dirk Carlson (Luxembourg).
Foul by Maksim Volodko (Belarus).
Laurent Jans (Luxembourg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Anton Saroka (Belarus).
Christopher Martins Pereira (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mikhail Sivakov (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aurélien Joachim (Luxembourg).
Attempt missed. Anton Saroka (Belarus) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Denis Polyakov with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Aurélien Joachim (Luxembourg) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Chris Philipps.
Anton Saroka (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Malget (Luxembourg).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Chris Philipps (Luxembourg) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Aurélien Joachim (Luxembourg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Turpel.
Foul by Pavel Nekhajchik (Belarus).
David Turpel (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pavel Nekhajchik (Belarus).
Christopher Martins Pereira (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.