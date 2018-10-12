UEFA Nations League - Group D2
Belarus0Luxembourg0

Belarus v Luxembourg

Line-ups

Belarus

  • 16Gorbunov
  • 5Polyakov
  • 3Martynovich
  • 17Sivakov
  • 19Volodko
  • 2Dragun
  • 18Maevski
  • 13Nekhajchik
  • 14Putsila
  • 22Stasevich
  • 11Saroka

Substitutes

  • 1Gutor
  • 4Burko
  • 6Politsevich
  • 7Kovalev
  • 8Kendysh
  • 9Korzun
  • 10Signevich
  • 12Chernik
  • 15Kislyak
  • 20Laptev
  • 21Rios
  • 23Skavysh

Luxembourg

  • 1Moris
  • 18Jans
  • 2Chanot
  • 4Malget
  • 13Carlson
  • 15Thill
  • 8Martins Pereira
  • 6Philipps
  • 20Turpel
  • 14Sinani
  • 22Joachim

Substitutes

  • 3Mahmutovic
  • 5Bohnert
  • 7Gerson
  • 9Alves Da Mota
  • 10Thill
  • 11Rodrigues
  • 12Schon
  • 16Barreiro Martins
  • 17Mutsch
  • 19Jänisch
  • 21Deville
  • 23Kips
Referee:
Alì Palabiyik

Match Stats

Home TeamBelarusAway TeamLuxembourg
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away5

Live Text

Attempt missed. Igor Stasevich (Belarus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Anton Putsila.

Foul by Kevin Malget (Luxembourg).

Stanislav Dragun (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Maksim Volodko (Belarus).

Olivier Thill (Luxembourg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Igor Stasevich (Belarus).

Maxime Chanot (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Pavel Nekhajchik (Belarus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Anton Putsila.

Maksim Volodko (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danel Sinani (Luxembourg).

Offside, Belarus. Ivan Maevski tries a through ball, but Anton Saroka is caught offside.

Foul by Pavel Nekhajchik (Belarus).

David Turpel (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Igor Stasevich (Belarus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pavel Nekhajchik with a cross.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Denis Polyakov (Belarus) because of an injury.

Denis Polyakov (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dirk Carlson (Luxembourg).

Foul by Maksim Volodko (Belarus).

Laurent Jans (Luxembourg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Anton Saroka (Belarus).

Christopher Martins Pereira (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Mikhail Sivakov (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aurélien Joachim (Luxembourg).

Attempt missed. Anton Saroka (Belarus) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Denis Polyakov with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Aurélien Joachim (Luxembourg) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Chris Philipps.

Anton Saroka (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Malget (Luxembourg).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Chris Philipps (Luxembourg) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Aurélien Joachim (Luxembourg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Turpel.

Foul by Pavel Nekhajchik (Belarus).

David Turpel (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pavel Nekhajchik (Belarus).

Christopher Martins Pereira (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg32107077
2Belarus31205055
3Moldova311114-34
4San Marino300309-90

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo32105147
2Azerbaijan31204135
3Faroe Islands310236-33
4Malta301237-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Germany10100001
3Netherlands100112-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Wales21014313
3R. of Ireland100114-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland21106064
2Belgium21103034
3Iceland200209-90

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland21013213
2Israel21012203
3Albania210112-13

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia21102114
2Turkey21014403
3Sweden201123-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland32102027
2Hungary31112204
3Greece31112204
4Estonia301202-21

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22003126
2Czech Rep100112-10
3Slovakia100101-10

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008176
2England201112-11
3Croatia201106-61

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia22003036
2Andorra20201102
3Latvia201101-11
4Kazakhstan201113-21

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia22004046
2Liechtenstein21013213
3Armenia210123-13
4Gibraltar200204-40

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia32105237
2Romania31204315
3Montenegro31112204
4Lithuania300315-40

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Poland201134-11
3Italy201112-11

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze22003126
2Northern Ireland201112-11
3Austria201101-11

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria22003126
2Norway21012113
3Cyprus210123-13
4Slovenia200224-20
