Foul by Alexandru Gatcan (Moldova).
Moldova v San Marino
Line-ups
Moldova
- 23Koselev
- 5Posmac
- 4Carp
- 6Epureanu
- 9Antoniuc
- 7Ionita
- 8Gatcan
- 2Reabciuk
- 11Ginsari
- 21Damascan
- 20Cociuc
Substitutes
- 1Namasco
- 10Dedov
- 12Pascenco
- 13Graur
- 14Cojocari
- 15Jardan
- 16Sandu
- 17Razgoniuc
- 18Anton
- 19Boiciuc
San Marino
- 12Benedettini
- 11Battistini
- 5Vitaioli
- 14Brolli
- 17Grandoni
- 8GasperoniBooked at 39mins
- 21Golinucci
- 16Mularoni
- 20Hirsch
- 10Giardi
- 7Vitaioli
Substitutes
- 1Simoncini
- 2Cesarini
- 3Palazzi
- 4Battistini
- 6Golinucci
- 9Stefanelli
- 13Della Valle
- 15Lunadei
- 18Angelini
- 22Tomassini
- 23Zavoli
- Referee:
- Bryn Markham-Jones
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home77%
- Away23%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Matteo Vitaioli (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Catalin Carp (Moldova) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Manuel Battistini (San Marino).
Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Fabio Vitaioli.
Foul by Catalin Carp (Moldova).
Mattia Giardi (San Marino) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Alex Gasperoni (San Marino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alexandru Gatcan (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Gasperoni (San Marino).
Attempt saved. Vitalie Damascan (Moldova) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexandru Antoniuc with a cross.
Corner, San Marino. Conceded by Catalin Carp.
Hand ball by Alexandru Epureanu (Moldova).
Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Elia Benedettini.
Attempt saved. Radu Ginsari (Moldova) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Eugeniu Cociuc.
Goal!
Goal! Moldova 1, San Marino 0. Radu Ginsari (Moldova) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexandru Gatcan.
Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Fabio Vitaioli.
Attempt blocked. Eugeniu Cociuc (Moldova) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Radu Ginsari with a cross.
Attempt missed. Oleg Reabciuk (Moldova) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Catalin Carp.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Fabio Vitaioli (San Marino) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Catalin Carp (Moldova) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Fabio Vitaioli.
Attempt blocked. Artur Ionita (Moldova) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Oleg Reabciuk.
Attempt saved. Alexandru Antoniuc (Moldova) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Vitalie Damascan (Moldova) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Oleg Reabciuk with a cross.
Eugeniu Cociuc (Moldova) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Enrico Golinucci (San Marino).
Attempt missed. Veaceslav Posmac (Moldova) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eugeniu Cociuc with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Enrico Golinucci.
Alexandru Antoniuc (Moldova) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Matteo Vitaioli (San Marino).
Foul by Alexandru Antoniuc (Moldova).
Matteo Vitaioli (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Oleg Reabciuk (Moldova) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eugeniu Cociuc.
Attempt blocked. Artur Ionita (Moldova) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Vitalie Damascan (Moldova) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alexandru Antoniuc with a cross.
Veaceslav Posmac (Moldova) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Matteo Vitaioli (San Marino).
Attempt missed. Vitalie Damascan (Moldova) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Oleg Reabciuk with a cross.