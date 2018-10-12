UEFA Nations League - Group D2
Moldova1San Marino0

Moldova v San Marino

Line-ups

Moldova

  • 23Koselev
  • 5Posmac
  • 4Carp
  • 6Epureanu
  • 9Antoniuc
  • 7Ionita
  • 8Gatcan
  • 2Reabciuk
  • 11Ginsari
  • 21Damascan
  • 20Cociuc

Substitutes

  • 1Namasco
  • 10Dedov
  • 12Pascenco
  • 13Graur
  • 14Cojocari
  • 15Jardan
  • 16Sandu
  • 17Razgoniuc
  • 18Anton
  • 19Boiciuc

San Marino

  • 12Benedettini
  • 11Battistini
  • 5Vitaioli
  • 14Brolli
  • 17Grandoni
  • 8GasperoniBooked at 39mins
  • 21Golinucci
  • 16Mularoni
  • 20Hirsch
  • 10Giardi
  • 7Vitaioli

Substitutes

  • 1Simoncini
  • 2Cesarini
  • 3Palazzi
  • 4Battistini
  • 6Golinucci
  • 9Stefanelli
  • 13Della Valle
  • 15Lunadei
  • 18Angelini
  • 22Tomassini
  • 23Zavoli
Referee:
Bryn Markham-Jones

Match Stats

Home TeamMoldovaAway TeamSan Marino
Possession
Home77%
Away23%
Shots
Home15
Away0
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

Foul by Alexandru Gatcan (Moldova).

Matteo Vitaioli (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Catalin Carp (Moldova) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Manuel Battistini (San Marino).

Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Fabio Vitaioli.

Foul by Catalin Carp (Moldova).

Mattia Giardi (San Marino) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Alex Gasperoni (San Marino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Alexandru Gatcan (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alex Gasperoni (San Marino).

Attempt saved. Vitalie Damascan (Moldova) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexandru Antoniuc with a cross.

Corner, San Marino. Conceded by Catalin Carp.

Hand ball by Alexandru Epureanu (Moldova).

Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Elia Benedettini.

Attempt saved. Radu Ginsari (Moldova) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Eugeniu Cociuc.

Goal!

Goal! Moldova 1, San Marino 0. Radu Ginsari (Moldova) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexandru Gatcan.

Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Fabio Vitaioli.

Attempt blocked. Eugeniu Cociuc (Moldova) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Radu Ginsari with a cross.

Attempt missed. Oleg Reabciuk (Moldova) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Catalin Carp.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Fabio Vitaioli (San Marino) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Catalin Carp (Moldova) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Fabio Vitaioli.

Attempt blocked. Artur Ionita (Moldova) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Oleg Reabciuk.

Attempt saved. Alexandru Antoniuc (Moldova) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Vitalie Damascan (Moldova) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Oleg Reabciuk with a cross.

Eugeniu Cociuc (Moldova) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Enrico Golinucci (San Marino).

Attempt missed. Veaceslav Posmac (Moldova) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eugeniu Cociuc with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Enrico Golinucci.

Alexandru Antoniuc (Moldova) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Matteo Vitaioli (San Marino).

Foul by Alexandru Antoniuc (Moldova).

Matteo Vitaioli (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Oleg Reabciuk (Moldova) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eugeniu Cociuc.

Attempt blocked. Artur Ionita (Moldova) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Vitalie Damascan (Moldova) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alexandru Antoniuc with a cross.

Veaceslav Posmac (Moldova) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Matteo Vitaioli (San Marino).

Attempt missed. Vitalie Damascan (Moldova) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Oleg Reabciuk with a cross.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg32107077
2Belarus31205055
3Moldova311114-34
4San Marino300309-90

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo32105147
2Azerbaijan31204135
3Faroe Islands310236-33
4Malta301237-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Germany10100001
3Netherlands100112-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Wales21014313
3R. of Ireland100114-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland21106064
2Belgium21103034
3Iceland200209-90

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland21013213
2Israel21012203
3Albania210112-13

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia21102114
2Turkey21014403
3Sweden201123-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland32102027
2Hungary31112204
3Greece31112204
4Estonia301202-21

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22003126
2Czech Rep100112-10
3Slovakia100101-10

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008176
2England201112-11
3Croatia201106-61

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia22003036
2Andorra20201102
3Latvia201101-11
4Kazakhstan201113-21

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia22004046
2Liechtenstein21013213
3Armenia210123-13
4Gibraltar200204-40

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia32105237
2Romania31204315
3Montenegro31112204
4Lithuania300315-40

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Poland201134-11
3Italy201112-11

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze22003126
2Northern Ireland201112-11
3Austria201101-11

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria22003126
2Norway21012113
3Cyprus210123-13
4Slovenia200224-20
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you