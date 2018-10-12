UEFA Nations League - Group C2
Estonia0Finland0

Estonia v Finland

Line-ups

Estonia

  • 1Aksalu
  • 23Teniste
  • 21Baranov
  • 20Dmitrijev
  • 4Tamm
  • 19Kallaste
  • 10ZenjovBooked at 31mins
  • 14Vassiljev
  • 7Puri
  • 11Ojamaa
  • 15Sappinen

Substitutes

  • 2Kams
  • 3Pikk
  • 5Vihmann
  • 6Kaljumae
  • 8Anier
  • 9Purje
  • 12Lepmets
  • 13Lepistu
  • 16Antonov
  • 17Luts
  • 22Meerits

Finland

  • 1Hrádecky
  • 22Raitala
  • 4Toivio
  • 2Arajuuri
  • 18Uronen
  • 7Lod
  • 14SparvBooked at 4mins
  • 11Schüller
  • 13Soiri
  • 20Tuominen
  • 10Pukki

Substitutes

  • 3Granlund
  • 5Väisänen
  • 6Kamara
  • 8Skrabb
  • 9Markkanen
  • 12Joronen
  • 15Halsti
  • 16Forsell
  • 17Pirinen
  • 19Lam
  • 21Karjalainen
  • 23Jaakkola
Referee:
Craig Pawson

Match Stats

Home TeamEstoniaAway TeamFinland
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home4
Away8
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

Attempt missed. Robin Lod (Finland) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tim Sparv.

Joona Toivio (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rauno Sappinen (Estonia).

Attempt blocked. Sergei Zenjov (Estonia) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Konstantin Vassiljev.

Attempt missed. Tim Sparv (Finland) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rasmus Schüller.

Foul by Jukka Raitala (Finland).

Henrik Ojamaa (Estonia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Joona Toivio (Finland) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

Booking

Sergei Zenjov (Estonia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jere Uronen (Finland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sergei Zenjov (Estonia).

Jasse Tuominen (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Artjom Dmitrijev (Estonia).

Rasmus Schüller (Finland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sander Puri (Estonia).

Attempt missed. Jasse Tuominen (Finland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Robin Lod (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sergei Zenjov (Estonia).

Attempt blocked. Robin Lod (Finland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jere Uronen.

Paulus Arajuuri (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rauno Sappinen (Estonia).

Jasse Tuominen (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Artjom Dmitrijev (Estonia).

Attempt missed. Sander Puri (Estonia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Henrik Ojamaa.

Foul by Joona Toivio (Finland).

Rauno Sappinen (Estonia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Konstantin Vassiljev (Estonia) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ken Kallaste.

Foul by Rasmus Schüller (Finland).

Sander Puri (Estonia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Teemu Pukki (Finland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Offside, Estonia. Konstantin Vassiljev tries a through ball, but Sergei Zenjov is caught offside.

Foul by Jukka Raitala (Finland).

Konstantin Vassiljev (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Joona Toivio (Finland) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Robin Lod with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Finland. Conceded by Joonas Tamm.

Corner, Finland. Conceded by Joonas Tamm.

Foul by Jere Uronen (Finland).

Sergei Zenjov (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Finland. Conceded by Nikita Baranov.

Attempt blocked. Sergei Zenjov (Estonia) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Konstantin Vassiljev with a cross.

