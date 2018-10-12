Foul by Attila Fiola (Hungary).
Greece v Hungary
Line-ups
Greece
- 13Barkas
- 2BakakisBooked at 27mins
- 4Manolas
- 19PapastathopoulosBooked at 9mins
- 23TsimikasBooked at 22mins
- 8Gonçalves Rodrigues
- 16Kourbelis
- 18Pelkas
- 10Fortounis
- 14Bakasetas
- 11Mitroglou
Substitutes
- 1Karnezis
- 3Tzavellas
- 5Bouchalakis
- 6Tziolis
- 7Christodoulopoulos
- 9Koulouris
- 12Paschalakis
- 15Lampropoulos
- 17Karelis
- 20Kolovetsios
- 21Giannoulis
- 22Fetfatzidis
Hungary
- 1Gulácsi
- 21Bese
- 6Orban
- 4Kádár
- 5Fiola
- 15Kleinheisler
- 8Nagy
- 13KalmarBooked at 32mins
- 17Varga
- 9Szalai
- 20Sallai
Substitutes
- 2Lang
- 3Souza dos Santos
- 7Gyurcsó
- 10Kovács
- 11Németh
- 12Dibusz
- 14Lovrencsics
- 16Pátkai
- 18Nagy
- 19Eppel
- 22Grof
- 23Barath
- Referee:
- Tobias Stieler
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Foul by Dimitrios Pelkas (Greece).
László Kleinheisler (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Greece. Conceded by Attila Fiola.
Foul by László Kleinheisler (Hungary).
Foul by Kostas Manolas (Greece).
Foul by Tamás Kádár (Hungary).
Foul by Konstantinos Fortounis (Greece).
Michalis Bakakis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Zsolt Kalmar (Hungary).
Foul by Kostas Manolas (Greece).
Roland Sallai (Hungary) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Zsolt Kalmar (Hungary) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sokratis (Greece) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Zsolt Kalmar (Hungary).
Foul by Dimitrios Pelkas (Greece).
Roland Sallai (Hungary) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Roland Varga (Hungary) right footed shot from long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Michalis Bakakis (Greece) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Michalis Bakakis (Greece).
Roland Sallai (Hungary) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Greece. Kostas Manolas tries a through ball, but Kostas Mitroglou is caught offside.
Kostas Manolas (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ádám Szalai (Hungary).
Zeca (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by László Kleinheisler (Hungary).
Attempt missed. Zsolt Kalmar (Hungary) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Ádám Nagy following a set piece situation.
Booking
Konstantinos Tsimikas (Greece) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Konstantinos Tsimikas (Greece).
Roland Varga (Hungary) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Dimitrios Kourbelis (Greece) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Zsolt Kalmar (Hungary).
Foul by Dimitrios Kourbelis (Greece).
Zsolt Kalmar (Hungary) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ádám Szalai (Hungary) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Roland Varga with a cross.
Konstantinos Fortounis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Zsolt Kalmar (Hungary).
Attempt blocked. László Kleinheisler (Hungary) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ádám Szalai.
Foul by Konstantinos Tsimikas (Greece).
Ádám Szalai (Hungary) wins a free kick on the right wing.