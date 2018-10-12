UEFA Nations League - Group C2
Greece0Hungary0

Greece v Hungary

Line-ups

Greece

  • 13Barkas
  • 2BakakisBooked at 27mins
  • 4Manolas
  • 19PapastathopoulosBooked at 9mins
  • 23TsimikasBooked at 22mins
  • 8Gonçalves Rodrigues
  • 16Kourbelis
  • 18Pelkas
  • 10Fortounis
  • 14Bakasetas
  • 11Mitroglou

Substitutes

  • 1Karnezis
  • 3Tzavellas
  • 5Bouchalakis
  • 6Tziolis
  • 7Christodoulopoulos
  • 9Koulouris
  • 12Paschalakis
  • 15Lampropoulos
  • 17Karelis
  • 20Kolovetsios
  • 21Giannoulis
  • 22Fetfatzidis

Hungary

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 21Bese
  • 6Orban
  • 4Kádár
  • 5Fiola
  • 15Kleinheisler
  • 8Nagy
  • 13KalmarBooked at 32mins
  • 17Varga
  • 9Szalai
  • 20Sallai

Substitutes

  • 2Lang
  • 3Souza dos Santos
  • 7Gyurcsó
  • 10Kovács
  • 11Németh
  • 12Dibusz
  • 14Lovrencsics
  • 16Pátkai
  • 18Nagy
  • 19Eppel
  • 22Grof
  • 23Barath
Referee:
Tobias Stieler

Match Stats

Home TeamGreeceAway TeamHungary
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home1
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

Foul by Attila Fiola (Hungary).

Foul by Dimitrios Pelkas (Greece).

László Kleinheisler (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Greece. Conceded by Attila Fiola.

Foul by László Kleinheisler (Hungary).

Foul by Kostas Manolas (Greece).

Foul by Tamás Kádár (Hungary).

Foul by Konstantinos Fortounis (Greece).

Michalis Bakakis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Zsolt Kalmar (Hungary).

Foul by Kostas Manolas (Greece).

Roland Sallai (Hungary) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Zsolt Kalmar (Hungary) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sokratis (Greece) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Zsolt Kalmar (Hungary).

Foul by Dimitrios Pelkas (Greece).

Roland Sallai (Hungary) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Roland Varga (Hungary) right footed shot from long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Michalis Bakakis (Greece) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Michalis Bakakis (Greece).

Roland Sallai (Hungary) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Offside, Greece. Kostas Manolas tries a through ball, but Kostas Mitroglou is caught offside.

Kostas Manolas (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ádám Szalai (Hungary).

Zeca (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by László Kleinheisler (Hungary).

Attempt missed. Zsolt Kalmar (Hungary) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Ádám Nagy following a set piece situation.

Booking

Konstantinos Tsimikas (Greece) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Konstantinos Tsimikas (Greece).

Roland Varga (Hungary) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Dimitrios Kourbelis (Greece) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Zsolt Kalmar (Hungary).

Foul by Dimitrios Kourbelis (Greece).

Zsolt Kalmar (Hungary) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Ádám Szalai (Hungary) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Roland Varga with a cross.

Konstantinos Fortounis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Zsolt Kalmar (Hungary).

Attempt blocked. László Kleinheisler (Hungary) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ádám Szalai.

Foul by Konstantinos Tsimikas (Greece).

Ádám Szalai (Hungary) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg32107077
2Belarus31205055
3Moldova311114-34
4San Marino300309-90

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo32105147
2Azerbaijan31204135
3Faroe Islands310236-33
4Malta301237-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Germany10100001
3Netherlands100112-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Wales21014313
3R. of Ireland100114-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland21106064
2Belgium21103034
3Iceland200209-90

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland21013213
2Israel21012203
3Albania210112-13

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia21102114
2Turkey21014403
3Sweden201123-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland32102027
2Hungary31112204
3Greece31112204
4Estonia301202-21

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22003126
2Czech Rep100112-10
3Slovakia100101-10

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008176
2England201112-11
3Croatia201106-61

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia22003036
2Andorra20201102
3Latvia201101-11
4Kazakhstan201113-21

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia22004046
2Liechtenstein21013213
3Armenia210123-13
4Gibraltar200204-40

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia32105237
2Romania31204315
3Montenegro31112204
4Lithuania300315-40

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Poland201134-11
3Italy201112-11

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze22003126
2Northern Ireland201112-11
3Austria201101-11

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria22003126
2Norway21012113
3Cyprus210123-13
4Slovenia200224-20
View full UEFA Nations League tables

