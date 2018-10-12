Attempt missed. Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Belgium v Switzerland

Line-ups
Belgium
- 1Courtois
- 2Alderweireld
- 4Kompany
- 3Vermaelen
- 15Meunier
- 17Tielemans
- 6Witsel
- 11Carrasco
- 14Mertens
- 10E Hazard
- 9Lukaku
Substitutes
- 5Denayer
- 7Vanaken
- 8Fellaini
- 12Mignolet
- 13Casteels
- 16T Hazard
- 18Kabasele
- 19Praet
- 20Boyata
- 21Castagne
- 22Chadli
- 23Batshuayi
Switzerland
- 1Sommer
- 4Elvedi
- 22Schär
- 13Rodríguez
- 6Lang
- 17Zakaria
- 10Xhaka
- 8Freuler
- 14Zuber
- 23Shaqiri
- 9Seferovic
Substitutes
- 2Hadergjonaj
- 3Moubandje
- 7Steffen
- 11Fernandes
- 12Mvogo
- 15Fassnacht
- 16Ajeti
- 18Sow
- 19Gavranovic
- 20Klose
- 21Von Ballmoos
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away1
Live Text
Steven Zuber (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thomas Meunier (Belgium).
Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Axel Witsel.
Offside, Switzerland. Fabian Schär tries a through ball, but Steven Zuber is caught offside.
Fabian Schär (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Belgium).
Attempt blocked. Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabian Schär with a through ball.
Denis Zakaria (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas Vermaelen (Belgium).
Attempt saved. Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Remo Freuler.
Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Offside, Switzerland. Fabian Schär tries a through ball, but Steven Zuber is caught offside.
Steven Zuber (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Youri Tielemans (Belgium).
Foul by Remo Freuler (Switzerland).
Axel Witsel (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Vincent Kompany.
Attempt missed. Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) header from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Meunier with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Haris Seferovic (Switzerland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri.
Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yannick Carrasco (Belgium).
Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Belgium) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
Foul by Axel Witsel (Belgium).
Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Denis Zakaria.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.