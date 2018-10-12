UEFA Nations League - Group A2
Belgium0Switzerland0

Belgium v Switzerland

Line-ups

Belgium

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Alderweireld
  • 4Kompany
  • 3Vermaelen
  • 15Meunier
  • 17Tielemans
  • 6Witsel
  • 11Carrasco
  • 14Mertens
  • 10E Hazard
  • 9Lukaku

Substitutes

  • 5Denayer
  • 7Vanaken
  • 8Fellaini
  • 12Mignolet
  • 13Casteels
  • 16T Hazard
  • 18Kabasele
  • 19Praet
  • 20Boyata
  • 21Castagne
  • 22Chadli
  • 23Batshuayi

Switzerland

  • 1Sommer
  • 4Elvedi
  • 22Schär
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 6Lang
  • 17Zakaria
  • 10Xhaka
  • 8Freuler
  • 14Zuber
  • 23Shaqiri
  • 9Seferovic

Substitutes

  • 2Hadergjonaj
  • 3Moubandje
  • 7Steffen
  • 11Fernandes
  • 12Mvogo
  • 15Fassnacht
  • 16Ajeti
  • 18Sow
  • 19Gavranovic
  • 20Klose
  • 21Von Ballmoos
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz

Match Stats

Home TeamBelgiumAway TeamSwitzerland
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home5
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away1

Live Text

Attempt missed. Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

Steven Zuber (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Thomas Meunier (Belgium).

Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Axel Witsel.

Offside, Switzerland. Fabian Schär tries a through ball, but Steven Zuber is caught offside.

Fabian Schär (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Belgium).

Attempt blocked. Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabian Schär with a through ball.

Denis Zakaria (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Thomas Vermaelen (Belgium).

Attempt saved. Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Remo Freuler.

Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

Offside, Switzerland. Fabian Schär tries a through ball, but Steven Zuber is caught offside.

Steven Zuber (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Youri Tielemans (Belgium).

Foul by Remo Freuler (Switzerland).

Axel Witsel (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Vincent Kompany.

Attempt missed. Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) header from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Meunier with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Haris Seferovic (Switzerland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri.

Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Yannick Carrasco (Belgium).

Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Belgium) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.

Foul by Axel Witsel (Belgium).

Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Denis Zakaria.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg32107077
2Belarus31205055
3Moldova311114-34
4San Marino300309-90

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo32105147
2Azerbaijan31204135
3Faroe Islands310236-33
4Malta301237-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Germany10100001
3Netherlands100112-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Wales21014313
3R. of Ireland100114-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland21106064
2Belgium21103034
3Iceland200209-90

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland21013213
2Israel21012203
3Albania210112-13

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia21102114
2Turkey21014403
3Sweden201123-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland32102027
2Hungary31112204
3Greece31112204
4Estonia301202-21

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22003126
2Czech Rep100112-10
3Slovakia100101-10

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008176
2England201112-11
3Croatia201106-61

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia22003036
2Andorra20201102
3Latvia201101-11
4Kazakhstan201113-21

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia22004046
2Liechtenstein21013213
3Armenia210123-13
4Gibraltar200204-40

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia32105237
2Romania31204315
3Montenegro31112204
4Lithuania300315-40

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Poland201134-11
3Italy201112-11

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze22003126
2Northern Ireland201112-11
3Austria201101-11

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria22003126
2Norway21012113
3Cyprus210123-13
4Slovenia200224-20
View full UEFA Nations League tables

