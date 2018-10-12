Substitution, Brazil. Walace replaces Casemiro.
Saudi Arabia v Brazil
-
Line-ups
Saudi Arabia
- 21Al Owais
- 6Al-Burayk
- 5Om Hawsawi
- 4Albulayhi
- 13Al Shahrani
- 16Al-Mogahwi
- 14Otayf
- 7Al Faraj
- 20Al-Bishi
- 11Bahebri
- 10Al Dawsari
Substitutes
- 2Al Muwallad
- 3Al-Habib
- 8Al Shehri
- 9Camara
- 12Abdulghani Sulaimani
- 15Al Khaibari
- 19Ghareeb
- 22Malaika
- 23Al Yami
- 25Al-Fatil
- 27Kanno
Brazil
- 23Ederson
- 14Fabinho
- 13Marquinhos
- 12Nascimento de Castro
- 6Lobo Silva
- 18FredSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 45'minutes
- 5CasemiroSubstituted forSouza Silvaat 66'minutes
- 8Renato Augusto
- 11Coutinho
- 9Gabriel Jesus
- 10Neymar
Substitutes
- 1Alisson
- 2Danilo
- 3Miranda
- 4Militão
- 7Richarlison
- 15Ramos de Oliveira Melo
- 16Filipe Luís
- 17Souza Silva
- 19Silva de Oliveira
- 20Roberto Firmino
- 21Lucas Moura
- 22Megiolaro Alves
- Referee:
- Danny Makkelie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Substitution
Attempt blocked. Salem Al Dawsari (Saudi Arabia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdulaziz Al-Bishi.
Corner, Saudi Arabia. Conceded by Lucas Moura.
Attempt missed. Abdulaziz Al-Bishi (Saudi Arabia) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Mohammed Al-Burayk with a cross.
Neymar (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Salman Al Faraj (Saudi Arabia).
Foul by Coutinho (Brazil).
Salman Al Faraj (Saudi Arabia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Salman Al Faraj (Saudi Arabia) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Salem Al Dawsari.
Attempt blocked. Hattan Bahebri (Saudi Arabia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Neymar (Brazil) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Fabinho.
Foul by Alex Sandro (Brazil).
Abdulaziz Al-Bishi (Saudi Arabia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Coutinho (Brazil).
Mohammed Al-Burayk (Saudi Arabia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Neymar (Brazil).
Salem Al Dawsari (Saudi Arabia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Lucas Moura (Brazil) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Neymar with a through ball.
Neymar (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Salman Al Faraj (Saudi Arabia).
Foul by Renato Augusto (Brazil).
Salem Al Dawsari (Saudi Arabia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Lucas Moura replaces Fred.
Second Half
Second Half begins Saudi Arabia 0, Brazil 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Saudi Arabia 0, Brazil 1.
Coutinho (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Salman Al Faraj (Saudi Arabia).
Offside, Brazil. Neymar tries a through ball, but Gabriel Jesus is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Saudi Arabia 0, Brazil 1. Gabriel Jesus (Brazil) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neymar.
Foul by Alex Sandro (Brazil).
Abdulaziz Al-Bishi (Saudi Arabia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Casemiro (Brazil).
Abdullah Otayf (Saudi Arabia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Brazil).
Foul by Alex Sandro (Brazil).
Abdulaziz Al-Bishi (Saudi Arabia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Casemiro (Brazil) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Coutinho with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Mohammed Al-Burayk.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Abdulaziz Al-Bishi.