Mohamed Salah scores from corner in Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations win

Mohamed Salah scored twice in Egypt's 6-0 win against Niger in September

Mohamed Salah scored direct from a corner before leaving the pitch injured in Egypt's 4-1 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying win over eSwatini.

The Liverpool forward, 26, put Egypt 4-0 up shortly before half-time with a left-footed corner from the right.

Salah, who has not scored in his past four Liverpool games, left the field with the Egypt physio after going down late on.

Ahmed Elmohamady, Amr Warda and Mohamed 'Trezeguet' Hassan also scored.

The visitors scored a consolation through Sibonginkhosi Gamedze five minutes before full-time.

The result puts Egypt level on points with Group J leaders Tunisia, who play Niger on Saturday.

Defeat left eSwatini - formerly known as Swaziland - third bottom, without a win in three games.

Friday's Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results

Group B: Cameroon 1-0 Malawi

Group C: Gabon 3-0 South Sudan, Mali v Burundi

Group D: Togo 1-1 Gambia, Algeria v Benin

Group H: Guinea 2-0 Rwanda, Ivory Coast 4-0 Central African Republic

Group I: Angola 4-1 Mauritania

Group J: Egypt 4-1 eSwatini

Group L: Cape Verde 3-0 Tanzania