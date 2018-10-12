FA Cup: Dunston UTS v Gateshead to be shown on BBC in fourth qualifying round

Gateshead are managed by former Newcastle, Aston Villa, Everton and West Brom defender Steve Watson

The BBC will broadcast the FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie between Dunston UTS and Gateshead.

Dunston, FA Vase winners in 2012, are the lowest-ranked club left in the competition and face National League opponents in a North East derby for a place in the first round proper.

The tie will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website and app and Connected TV from 12:20 BST on 20 October.

As well as progressing, the winners will receive £25,000 in prize money.

Dunston are seventh in Division One of the Northern League - four levels below Gateshead - but have as many as six games in hand on the teams above them in the league.

They have already beaten Hebburn Town 3-2, Pontefract Collieries 4-2, North Ferriby United 4-1, Irlam 2-1 and Chester FC 4-3 to reach this stage.

Gateshead, eighth in the National League, reached the second round of the FA Cup last season, when they lost 5-0 to Luton Town, and the third round in 2014-15, losing 7-0 to West Brom.