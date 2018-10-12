U21 Euro qualifiers: NI boss Baraclough looking for boost from Windsor crowd

Ian Baraclough's Under-21s have won five of their nine Euro qualifiers

Northern Ireland Under-21s boss Ian Baraclough said it would mean "everything" for his side to play in front of a large Windsor Park crowd in their final Euro 2019 qualifier.

Victory over Slovakia on Tuesday would see Northern Ireland finish second in Group B and give them a chance of reaching the finals.

Four of the nine group runners-up will progress to the play-offs.

"There is a lot of interest in this game which is great," Baraclough said.

"I've heard that tickets are selling really well and to be playing at the national stadium is fantastic for the boys.

"It would mean everything to the players to play in front of a big crowd with a good atmosphere.

"Some of them may not get to play at the nationalstadium for Northern Ireland again, but this will be a reward for what has been a fantastic campaign."

Northern Ireland secured a last-gasp victory over Iceland in Reykjavik on Thursday night in their penultimate qualifying game.

Arsenal defender Daniel Ballard scored a 90th-minute winner for the side which had recorded a heroic win away to Spain last month.

Persistence paid off for the visitors, according to Baraclough.

"You can't beat a late goal," he commented.

"Especially when it comes from a set piece which you have been working on, so it's great to see it coming off.

"It was a hard-fought win, played in windy conditions with rain blowing across the pitch, which wasn't easy at all.

"But the lads stuck at it, kept believing and you know with this group that they are going to go right to the end. To take it to the final qualifying game is fantastic."