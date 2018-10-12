Usain Bolt: Ross McCormack hails former sprinter after Central Coast Mariners goals

Usain Bolt was making his first start - and his first appearance as a striker

Scotland cap Ross McCormack says Usain Bolt's progress has been "huge" after the eight-time Olympic champion scored his first goals as a footballer.

McCormack scored Australia's Central Coast Mariners' first in a 4-0 friendly win over Macarthur South West and set up Bolt for the first of his double.

The Jamaican sprinter started training with the A-League club in August in a bid to win a contract.

"From my first day, the transformation is huge," McCormack said.

Since retiring from athletics in 2017, the 100m and 200m world record holder has pursued his "dream" of playing professional football.

Bolt has previously trained with Borussia Dortmund, South African club Sundowns and Norway's Stromsgodset.

And, prior to the match at Sydney's Campbelltown Stadium, the Jamaican said he hoped he would do enough in his first start against the select side from Australia's second tier to secure a permanent deal.

Australia's A-League begins on 19 October, but Mariners have suggested that they are willing to give him up to six months of an "indefinite training period" to prove himself.

"The best thing about Usain Bolt is he's so humble," McCormack, who has 13 Scotland caps and is on loan from Aston Villa, said. "He's fitted in well with the lads."