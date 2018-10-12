Leigh Robinson: Truro City months away from being fit enough

Leigh Robinson joined Truro from Taunton, who he led to the Southern League Division One title last season

Truro City boss Leigh Robinson says it will take until Christmas for his side to be up to his standards of fitness.

Robinson, who took over at the club at the start of last month, has taken Truro cliff running and circuit training in a bid to raise standards.

"It's very hard to catch that up, especially only training twice a week - if we were a full-time side it would be easier," he told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"It's going to be Christmas-time where we'll be where we want to be at."

Robinson has brought in former Truro forward River Allen from Tiverton Town, while Plymouth Argyle youngsters Jordan Bentley and Dan Rooney have joined on loan.

"I was amazed at the start of season when I saw Truro and how far behind they looked to the other teams in terms of fitness," added Robinson.

Meanwhile, Truro will know next week whether development on their Treyew Road ground by supermarket chain Lidl will go ahead.

The club moved to play their home games at Torquay United's Plainmoor in anticipation of work getting under way before the season started.