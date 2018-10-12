Africa Cup of Nations: Wins for Cameroon, Angola and Gabon

Paris Saint-Germain's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting turned down the chance to play for Cameroon at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations

African champions Cameroon edged past Malawi 1-0 to earn Dutch coach Clarence Seedorf his first win in charge of the Indomitable Lions.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored the only goal of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier just after the hour mark.

The captain held off two Malawi defenders to score with a powerful shot from just outside the area.

Cameroon, who qualify for the Nations Cup automatically as hosts, move to seven points from three matches while Malawi remain on three points.

Choupo-Moting was one of several players who turned down the chance to play for Cameroon as they won the Nations Cup in Gabon last year.

Seedorf and his team now travel to face Malawi in the reverse fixture next Tuesday.

The other two sides in Group B are Morocco and Comoros who play each other on Saturday and again next Tuesday as well.

Gabon got their first win of the Nations Cup qualifying with a comfortable 3-0 win over South Sudan in Libreville.

Dennis Bouanga gave the Panthers the lead on the half-hour mark and then Aaron Appindangoyé added a second 30 minutes later.

The third goal was an unfortunate own goal from Hasan Martin as the ball ricocheted off his thigh when keeper Juma Awad parried the ball into his path making a save.

It was former Gabon international Daniel Cousin's first game in charge after replacing Jose Antonio Camacho.

The win takes Gabon to four points in Group C and leaves South Sudan pointless after three matches, with the two set to meet in Juba on Tuesday

Angola recovered from going a goal down to beat Mauritania 4-1 in Luanda in a Group I clash.

Moktar Al Hacen shcoked the home fans after just three minutes by giving Mauritania the lead before Angola captain Mateus scored twice in three minutes.

Both of his goals came as the result of defensive errors first he scored from the penalty spot as a defender was forced to commit a foul after giving the ball away in the area.

Mauritania then failed to clear the ball properly allowing Mateus to volley home from outside the area.

Djalma and Gelson Dala completed the victory with a goal each in the second half.

Angola now move to six points in the group level with Mauritania after three games - the two sides meet again in Nouakchott on Tuesday.

Friday's Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results: