Weah watches on as Liberia lose 3-1 to Congo in Nations Cup tie

Prince Oniangue in action for Caen
Caen's Prince Oniangue was on target for Congo against Liberia

Liberia's President George Weah watched on as his country's national team lost 3-1 to hosts Congo in 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

The former world footballer of the year played in an international friendly for Liberia in September.

It was a first win in Group G for the Red Devils and lifts them to four points, leaving Liberia bottom of the pool with 1 point after three matches.

The two sides meet again in Monrovia on Tuesday.

DR Congo and Zimbabwe are the other two teams in Group G and they play on Friday in Kinshasa and then on Tuesday in Harare, both nations have four points from their opening two game.

Weah watched on as Merveil Ndockyt converted a cross on 15 minutes to give the hosts the lead at half-time in Brazzaville.

Norway-based Sam Johnson levelled two minutes after the break with a powerful shot that was warmly applauded by Weah, whose played for Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan.

However Congo's win was sealed with goals from two Princes - Ibara headed home after 62 minutes and Oniangue in the final minute of the game.

Liberia defender Kemoh Kamara also attracted attention by wearing gloves despite the temperature being 31-degree Celsius (87 Fahrenheit) temperature.

