Danny Rose: Mansfield Town striker taken off transfer list

Danny Rose (left) has scored four goals in League Two for Mansfield Town this season

Mansfield Town have accepted a request by striker Danny Rose to withdraw himself from the transfer list.

The 24-year-old submitted a transfer request in August amid rumours about a potential move to a higher division.

The forward, who joined the Stags from Bury in July 2016, has scored four goals in League Two this season.

"Every professional footballer wants to play at a higher level and I am determined to do that with Mansfield Town," Rose said in a statement.

"I have apologised to the gaffer and our fans for accepting some bad advice during the last transfer window and wish to make it clear that my sole focus is contributing towards this squad in our aim to win football matches."