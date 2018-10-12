Georgios Samaras: Former Celtic striker retires after 16-year career

From the section

Georgios Samaras marked his final Celtic appearance with a converted penalty against Dundee United

Former Celtic striker Georgios Samaras has announced his retirement from football, aged 33.

The most prolific spell of the forward's 16-year senior career was in Scotland, where he scored 74 goals over six-and-a-half seasons.

The Greek initially moved to Glasgow in 2008 on loan from Manchester City and also featured for Heerenveen, West Brom and Real Zaragoza.

Samaras scored nine times in 81 appearances for his country.