Attempt blocked. Ryan Farquhar (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Elgin City v Cowdenbeath
-
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Elgin
- 21Gourlay
- 3Lowdon
- 4McHardy
- 2Cooper
- 17Farquhar
- 7Omar
- 6McGovern
- 8Cameron
- 14Morrison
- 9McLeish
- 10Sutherland
Substitutes
- 1McHale
- 12Byrne
- 16Miller
- 19McGowan
- 20Hay
- 23Sopel
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 3Talbot
- 5Deas
- 4Marsh
- 2Mullen
- 11Buchanan
- 6Miller
- 8Malcolm
- 7Cox
- 10Scott
- 9Sheerin
Substitutes
- 12Scullion
- 14Pyper
- 15Kay
- 16Swann
- 18Skelly
- 19Renton
- Referee:
- Scott Millar
Match Stats
Home TeamElginAway TeamCowdenbeath
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Live Text
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Matthew Cooper.
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 0, Cowdenbeath 1. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordyn Sheerin.
Attempt missed. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
(Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.