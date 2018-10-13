Scottish League Two
Elgin0Cowdenbeath1

Elgin City v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Elgin

  • 21Gourlay
  • 3Lowdon
  • 4McHardy
  • 2Cooper
  • 17Farquhar
  • 7Omar
  • 6McGovern
  • 8Cameron
  • 14Morrison
  • 9McLeish
  • 10Sutherland

Substitutes

  • 1McHale
  • 12Byrne
  • 16Miller
  • 19McGowan
  • 20Hay
  • 23Sopel

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 3Talbot
  • 5Deas
  • 4Marsh
  • 2Mullen
  • 11Buchanan
  • 6Miller
  • 8Malcolm
  • 7Cox
  • 10Scott
  • 9Sheerin

Substitutes

  • 12Scullion
  • 14Pyper
  • 15Kay
  • 16Swann
  • 18Skelly
  • 19Renton
Referee:
Scott Millar

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

Attempt saved. Ryan Farquhar (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Farquhar (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Matthew Cooper.

Goal!

Goal! Elgin City 0, Cowdenbeath 1. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordyn Sheerin.

Attempt missed. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

(Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City98011831524
2Peterhead97111951422
3Clyde9603158718
4Annan Athletic95131712516
5Elgin9414913-413
6Cowdenbeath93241010011
7Queen's Park932479-211
8Stirling9207615-96
9Berwick9207821-136
10Albion9117821-134
