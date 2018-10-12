Kylian Mbappe: France striker features on Time magazine front cover

Media playback is not supported on this device The making of Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has won the World Cup, been named best young player of the tournament and been transferred for £200m - but the teenager says he thinks he "might have missed out on something" in his rapid rise to fame.

The 19-year old was France's hero once again on Thursday, scoring two late goals to secure a dramatic 2-2 draw with Iceland.

And Mbappe this week features on Time magazine's front cover - only the fourth footballer in its 95-year history to do so.

"My life has been totally turned upside down," the teen told Time.

"I think I might have missed out on something. I did not have the moments of so-called normal people during adolescence, like going out with friends, enjoying good times."

It's been an astonishing rise for the striker, who has 20 million Instagram followers and was virtually unknown this time two years ago, but he says he is "happy".

And despite missing out on a "normal" life most young men his age enjoy, Mbappe is "living the life he always dreamed of".

Kylian Mbappe major career accolades (so far) Golden Boy (2017) World Cup winner (2018) FIFPro World XI (2018) Telefoot Trophy for Best Young French Footballer (2017) 2x Ligue 1 titles (2016-17 with Monaco and 2017-18 with PSG) European U19 Championship winner

The Parisian striker scored 13 league goals for Paris St-Germain last season and currently sits on 10 for France, and his heroics for Les Bleus in the international friendly on Thursday night suggest his star will continue to rise.

But he's determined to stay grounded, donated his World Cup fee to charity and is close to his family.

"We can be the best and the world champions, as we are now," he says. "And in four years, you are forgotten, because there is someone else who has arrived and done better than you.

"I have learned that the biggest stars and the greatest players are the most humble ones, the ones who respect people the most.

"There are three criteria: respect, humility and lucidity.

"My mother has always told me that to become a great football player, you must be before all a great man."