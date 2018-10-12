Scottish Gossip: Scotland, McLeish, Tierney, Forrest, Rangers, Hibernian

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Manager Alex McLeish admits Scotland "have to pick it up" following Thursday's defeat by Israel, which put the two sides level on points with Nations League rivals Albania. (Scotsman)

McLeish has vowed to silence the jeers of the Scotland fans by winning the country's final two group matches. (Herald - subscription required)

Kieran Tierney apologised to "team-mates, the fans, everybody really" after his own goal gave Israel a 2-1 win in Haifa. (Daily Record)

Former Scotland forward Frank McAvennie was baffled why James Forrest was omitted from the Scotland starting line-up after he scored four goals for Celtic against St Johnstone on Sunday. (Sun)

Scotland Under-21 boss Scot Gemmill is flattered to be linked with the managerial vacancy at Partick Thistle but insists he is concentrating on his side's European Championship qualifier against Ukraine. (Herald - subscription required)

Gemmill has not applied for the Firhill job but commented: "I always said I was working towards a club job." (Daily Record)

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson believes the title race will be on for the Ibrox side if manager Steven Gerrard can get them winning away from home. (Daily Record)

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill refuses to write off Rangers forward Kyle Lafferty's international career after the 31-year-old pulled out of the squad to face Austria and Bosnia-Herzegovina. (Daily Mail)

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon has described his side's eight-game fixture schedule in December as "crazy". (Daily Record)

Lennon is concerned about the mental and physical toll on his players and highlighted that Hibs only have five games between now and December. (Sun)