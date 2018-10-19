Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough
-
- From the section Championship
Sheffield Wednesday must take on Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough without Italian playmaker Fernando Forestieri.
He is out with a hamstring strain picked up in the 2-1 win at Bristol City prior to the international break.
Pulis will check on the fitness of his players who have returned from international duty.
Martin Braithwaite, George Saville, Paddy McNair and Mo Besic will all be assessed after appearing for their respective national sides.
Fourth-placed Middlesbrough will go top if they win, while victory would take sixth-placed Wednesday within three points of their City neighbours, leaders Sheffield United, ahead of Saturday's fixtures.
Match facts
- In all competitions, Sheffield Wednesday have lost four of their last five games against Middlesbrough, drawing the other 0-0 in January 2018.
- Wednesday and Middlesbrough have not drawn a match at Hillsborough in any of their last 15 league meetings, nine of which the Owls have won.
- Lucas Joao, who came on to score a brace in the Owls' win at Bristol City, has now scored 14 league goals as a substitute since the start of the 2015-16 season - twice as many as any other Championship player in that time.
- Boro have not lost a Championship match when they have held a lead since March 2015 against Nottingham Forest - they are unbeaten in 67 Championship matches when they have gone ahead.
- Wednesday are one of five Championship teams unbeaten at home this season (along with Brentford, Birmingham, Nottingham Forest and Wigan Athletic), having won two and drawn four of their six games at Hillsborough.
- Since conceding twice against Millwall on the opening day, Boro have not conceded a first-half goal in 11 Championship matches.