Substitution, Iraq. Rebin Sulaka replaces Ali Faez.
Iraq v Argentina
Line-ups
Iraq
- 12Hachim
- 17Ali Mhawi
- 2KhalafSubstituted forKamil Shiltaghat 57'minutes
- 4Nadhim
- 5Atiyah
- 6Nassir Al-TameemiBooked at 27minsSubstituted forJabur Al-Shuwailiat 68'minutes
- 9Yasin GhaniSubstituted forAli Kadhimat 45'minutes
- 11Attwan
- 8Rashid
- 7MeramSubstituted forAl-Saediat 45'minutes
- 13ResanSubstituted forAjeelat 70'minutesBooked at 76mins
Substitutes
- 1Talib
- 3Jabur Al-Shuwaili
- 10Ali Kadhim
- 14Ajeel
- 15Salman
- 16Al-Saedi
- 18Yaseen
- 19Kamil Shiltagh
- 20Farhan
- 21Al-Furaiji
- 22Sulaka
- 23Mohammed Jabur
Argentina
- 1Romero
- 4BustosSubstituted forKannemannat 75'minutes
- 6Pezzella
- 13Funes Mori
- 8Acuña
- 5ParedesSubstituted forCerviat 60'minutes
- 21Dybala
- 14MezaSubstituted forSalvioat 45'minutes
- 25VázquezSubstituted forAscacibarat 45'minutes
- 31de PaulSubstituted forPereyraat 45'minutes
- 27MartínezSubstituted forSimeoneat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Kannemann
- 7Pereyra
- 11Correa
- 12Herrera
- 15Ascacibar
- 18Salvio
- 19Simeone
- 20Lo Celso
- 23Rulli
- 24Cervi
- 26Saravia
- 29Foyth
- Referee:
- Jarred Gillett
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Substitution
Santiago Ascacibar (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Hussein Ali (Iraq).
Booking
Mazin Fayyadh (Iraq) is shown the yellow card.
Walter Kannemann (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mazin Fayyadh (Iraq).
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Walter Kannemann replaces Fabricio Bustos.
Foul by Mazin Fayyadh (Iraq).
Ramiro Funes Mori (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Marcos Acuña (Argentina) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Roberto Pereyra.
Substitution
Substitution, Iraq. Mazin Fayyadh replaces Bashar Resan.
Substitution
Substitution, Iraq. Hussam Kadhim replaces Ali Adnan.
Paulo Dybala (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Hussein Ali (Iraq).
Paulo Dybala (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Osamah Rashid (Iraq).
Corner, Iraq. Conceded by Ramiro Funes Mori.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Franco Cervi replaces Leandro Paredes.
Attempt missed. Bashar Resan (Iraq) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Osamah Rashid.
Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Jalal Hassan.
Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Argentina) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Giovanni Simeone.
Substitution
Substitution, Iraq. Mahdi Kamil replaces Ahmed Khalaf.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Giovanni Simeone replaces Lautaro Martínez.
Foul by Paulo Dybala (Argentina).
Ali Faez (Iraq) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Iraq 0, Argentina 2. Roberto Pereyra (Argentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.
Foul by Eduardo Salvio (Argentina).
Hussein Ali (Iraq) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Roberto Pereyra (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ahmed Khalaf (Iraq).
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Argentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Lautaro Martínez.
Attempt missed. Ali Adnan (Iraq) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Hussein Ali.
Foul by Eduardo Salvio (Argentina).
Hussein Ali (Iraq) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Mustafa Nadhim (Iraq).
Second Half
Second Half begins Iraq 0, Argentina 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Roberto Pereyra replaces Rodrigo de Paul.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Santiago Ascacibar replaces Franco Vázquez.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Eduardo Salvio replaces Maximiliano Meza.
Substitution
Substitution, Iraq. Mohannad Ali replaces Ahmed Yasin.