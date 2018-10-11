Match ends, Turkey 0, Bosnia and Herzegovina 0.
Turkey v Bosnia-Herzegovina
-
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Turkey
- 1Bolat
- 2OzbayrakliSubstituted forMüldürat 86'minutes
- 22AyhanSubstituted forErsoyat 82'minutes
- 6Söyüncü
- 20Bayram
- 14TekdemirSubstituted forMalliat 65'minutes
- 5Yokuslu
- 17ÜnderSubstituted forGurlerat 80'minutes
- 8OzyakupSubstituted forÖzcanat 86'minutes
- 10Calhanoglu
- 16ÜnalSubstituted forTosunat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Ali Kaldirim
- 4Aziz
- 7Gurler
- 9Tosun
- 11Özcan
- 12Kirintili
- 13Zeki Çelik
- 15Ersoy
- 18Serbest
- 19Malli
- 21Müldür
- 23Akkan
Bos-Herze
- 12SehicSubstituted forBegovicat 45'minutes
- 4Todorovic
- 6VranjesBooked at 90mins
- 17Zukanovic
- 5Nastic
- 19KrunicSubstituted forSaricat 81'minutes
- 10PjanicSubstituted forPrcicat 45'minutes
- 13Cimirot
- 8ViscaSubstituted forMilosevicat 45'minutes
- 11DzekoSubstituted forBajicat 45'minutes
- 20ZakaricSubstituted forKodroat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Begovic
- 2Civic
- 7Besic
- 9Duljevic
- 14Prcic
- 15Sunjic
- 16Bajic
- 18Kodro
- 21Saric
- 22Kjosevski
- 23Milosevic
- Referee:
- Sergei Karasev
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Turkey 0, Bosnia and Herzegovina 0.
Offside, Turkey. Serdar Gurler tries a through ball, but Okay Yokuslu is caught offside.
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Asmir Begovic.
Offside, Turkey. Hakan Calhanoglu tries a through ball, but Ertugrul Ersoy is caught offside.
Booking
Ognjen Vranjes (Bosnia and Herzegovina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ognjen Vranjes (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Berkay Özcan replaces Oguzhan Ozyakup.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Mert Müldür replaces Sener Ozbayrakli.
Foul by Yunus Malli (Turkey).
Kenan Kodro (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Cenk Tosun (Turkey) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right.
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Ognjen Vranjes.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Ertugrul Ersoy replaces Kaan Ayhan.
Foul by Kaan Ayhan (Turkey).
Rijad Bajic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Elvis Saric replaces Rade Krunic.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Serdar Gurler replaces Cengiz Ünder.
Delay in match Bojan Nastic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) because of an injury.
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Ognjen Vranjes.
Attempt blocked. Cengiz Ünder (Turkey) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.
Cengiz Ünder (Turkey) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Bojan Nastic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Attempt blocked. Deni Milosevic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gojko Cimirot.
Foul by Cenk Tosun (Turkey).
Gojko Cimirot (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Cenk Tosun (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ognjen Vranjes (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Attempt missed. Cenk Tosun (Turkey) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Oguzhan Ozyakup with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Kenan Kodro replaces Goran Zakaric.
Attempt missed. Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Yunus Malli replaces Mahmut Tekdemir.
Foul by Okay Yokuslu (Turkey).
Rijad Bajic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Cenk Tosun (Turkey) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sener Ozbayrakli with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Bojan Nastic.
Attempt missed. Omer Bayram (Turkey) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Oguzhan Ozyakup following a corner.