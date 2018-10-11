UEFA Nations League - Group D3
Faroe Islands0Azerbaijan1

Faroe Islands v Azerbaijan

Line-ups

Faroe Islands

  • 1Nielsen
  • 9Ròlantsson Sørensen
  • 4Gregersen
  • 15Faero
  • 3Davidsen
  • 6HanssonBooked at 41mins
  • 16Joensen
  • 14Edmundsson
  • 8Hendriksson Olsen
  • 7Bartalsstovu
  • 10Justinussen

Substitutes

  • 2Egilsson
  • 11Vatnsdal
  • 12Gestsson
  • 13Mellemgaard
  • 17Vatnhamar
  • 19Baldvinsson
  • 20Nielsen
  • 21Olsen
  • 22Justinussen
  • 23Joensen

Azerbaijan

  • 1Aghayev
  • 5Medvedev
  • 19Mammadov
  • 22Huseynov
  • 4Pashaev
  • 2Qarayev
  • 20Almeida de Oliveira
  • 17Madatov
  • 13Nazarov
  • 7Abdullayev
  • 16Dadashov

Substitutes

  • 3Abbasov
  • 6Hasanalizada
  • 8Makhmudov
  • 9Alasgarov
  • 10Gurbanov
  • 11Seydaev
  • 12Mahammadaliyev
  • 14Amirquliyev
  • 15Imamverdiyev
  • 18Mirzabekov
  • 21Xalilzada
  • 23Agayev
Referee:
Aleksei Eskov

Match Stats

Home TeamFaroe IslandsAway TeamAzerbaijan
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home10
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away2

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Faroe Islands 0, Azerbaijan 1.

Corner, Faroe Islands. Conceded by Badavi Huseynov.

Attempt blocked. Joan Simun Edmundsson (Faroe Islands) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brandur Hendriksson Olsen.

Booking

Hallur Hansson (Faroe Islands) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt blocked. Araz Abdullayev (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Maksim Medvedev.

Dimitrij Nazarov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Hallur Hansson (Faroe Islands).

Corner, Faroe Islands. Conceded by Kamran Aghayev.

Attempt saved. Finnur Justinussen (Faroe Islands) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Viljormur Davidsen with a cross.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Richard Almeida de Oliveira (Azerbaijan) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Odmar Faero (Faroe Islands) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Finnur Justinussen (Faroe Islands) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Faroe Islands. Conceded by Rahil Mammadov.

Attempt blocked. Hallur Hansson (Faroe Islands) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kaj Leo i Bartalsstovu.

Goal!

Goal! Faroe Islands 0, Azerbaijan 1. Richard Almeida de Oliveira (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Gilli Ròlantsson Sørensen (Faroe Islands) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Joan Simun Edmundsson.

Attempt blocked. Rufat Dadashov (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mahir Madatov.

Mahir Madatov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Hallur Hansson (Faroe Islands).

Attempt missed. Araz Abdullayev (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Rufat Dadashov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joan Simun Edmundsson (Faroe Islands).

Attempt missed. Dimitrij Nazarov (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Qara Qarayev.

Attempt missed. Rufat Dadashov (Azerbaijan) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mahir Madatov.

Qara Qarayev (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Brandur Hendriksson Olsen (Faroe Islands).

Badavi Huseynov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Finnur Justinussen (Faroe Islands).

Attempt missed. Brandur Hendriksson Olsen (Faroe Islands) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Finnur Justinussen.

Offside, Azerbaijan. Richard Almeida de Oliveira tries a through ball, but Rufat Dadashov is caught offside.

Pavlo Pashaev (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by René Joensen (Faroe Islands).

Pavlo Pashaev (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Joan Simun Edmundsson (Faroe Islands).

Offside, Faroe Islands. Gilli Ròlantsson Sørensen tries a through ball, but Odmar Faero is caught offside.

Foul by Richard Almeida de Oliveira (Azerbaijan).

Brandur Hendriksson Olsen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rufat Dadashov (Azerbaijan).

Hallur Hansson (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg22007076
2Belarus21105054
3Moldova201104-41
4San Marino200208-80

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Germany10100001
3Netherlands100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo32103037
2Azerbaijan31202115
3Faroe Islands310234-13
4Malta301225-31

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22003126
2Czech Rep100112-10
3Slovakia100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Wales21014313
3R. of Ireland100114-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11006063
2Belgium11003033
3Iceland200209-90

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia22003036
2Andorra20201102
3Latvia201101-11
4Kazakhstan201113-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008176
2England100112-10
3Croatia100106-60

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia22004046
2Liechtenstein21013213
3Armenia210123-13
4Gibraltar200204-40

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland22003036
2Albania210112-13
3Israel200202-20

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia32104227
2Romania31203215
3Montenegro31112114
4Lithuania300304-40

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22003126
2Poland201123-11
3Italy201112-11

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze22003126
2Northern Ireland100112-10
3Austria100101-10

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria22003126
2Norway21012113
3Cyprus210123-13
4Slovenia200224-20

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11002113
2Turkey21014403
3Sweden100123-10

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland22002026
2Hungary21012203
3Greece21012203
4Estonia200202-20
View full UEFA Nations League tables

