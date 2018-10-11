First Half ends, Faroe Islands 0, Azerbaijan 1.
Faroe Islands v Azerbaijan
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Faroe Islands
- 1Nielsen
- 9Ròlantsson Sørensen
- 4Gregersen
- 15Faero
- 3Davidsen
- 6HanssonBooked at 41mins
- 16Joensen
- 14Edmundsson
- 8Hendriksson Olsen
- 7Bartalsstovu
- 10Justinussen
Substitutes
- 2Egilsson
- 11Vatnsdal
- 12Gestsson
- 13Mellemgaard
- 17Vatnhamar
- 19Baldvinsson
- 20Nielsen
- 21Olsen
- 22Justinussen
- 23Joensen
Azerbaijan
- 1Aghayev
- 5Medvedev
- 19Mammadov
- 22Huseynov
- 4Pashaev
- 2Qarayev
- 20Almeida de Oliveira
- 17Madatov
- 13Nazarov
- 7Abdullayev
- 16Dadashov
Substitutes
- 3Abbasov
- 6Hasanalizada
- 8Makhmudov
- 9Alasgarov
- 10Gurbanov
- 11Seydaev
- 12Mahammadaliyev
- 14Amirquliyev
- 15Imamverdiyev
- 18Mirzabekov
- 21Xalilzada
- 23Agayev
- Referee:
- Aleksei Eskov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away2
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Faroe Islands. Conceded by Badavi Huseynov.
Attempt blocked. Joan Simun Edmundsson (Faroe Islands) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brandur Hendriksson Olsen.
Booking
Hallur Hansson (Faroe Islands) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt blocked. Araz Abdullayev (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Maksim Medvedev.
Dimitrij Nazarov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hallur Hansson (Faroe Islands).
Corner, Faroe Islands. Conceded by Kamran Aghayev.
Attempt saved. Finnur Justinussen (Faroe Islands) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Viljormur Davidsen with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Richard Almeida de Oliveira (Azerbaijan) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Odmar Faero (Faroe Islands) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Finnur Justinussen (Faroe Islands) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Faroe Islands. Conceded by Rahil Mammadov.
Attempt blocked. Hallur Hansson (Faroe Islands) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kaj Leo i Bartalsstovu.
Goal!
Goal! Faroe Islands 0, Azerbaijan 1. Richard Almeida de Oliveira (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Gilli Ròlantsson Sørensen (Faroe Islands) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Joan Simun Edmundsson.
Attempt blocked. Rufat Dadashov (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mahir Madatov.
Mahir Madatov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Hallur Hansson (Faroe Islands).
Attempt missed. Araz Abdullayev (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Rufat Dadashov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joan Simun Edmundsson (Faroe Islands).
Attempt missed. Dimitrij Nazarov (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Qara Qarayev.
Attempt missed. Rufat Dadashov (Azerbaijan) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mahir Madatov.
Qara Qarayev (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Brandur Hendriksson Olsen (Faroe Islands).
Badavi Huseynov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Finnur Justinussen (Faroe Islands).
Attempt missed. Brandur Hendriksson Olsen (Faroe Islands) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Finnur Justinussen.
Offside, Azerbaijan. Richard Almeida de Oliveira tries a through ball, but Rufat Dadashov is caught offside.
Pavlo Pashaev (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by René Joensen (Faroe Islands).
Pavlo Pashaev (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Joan Simun Edmundsson (Faroe Islands).
Offside, Faroe Islands. Gilli Ròlantsson Sørensen tries a through ball, but Odmar Faero is caught offside.
Foul by Richard Almeida de Oliveira (Azerbaijan).
Brandur Hendriksson Olsen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rufat Dadashov (Azerbaijan).
Hallur Hansson (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.