First Half ends, Kosovo 1, Malta 0.
Kosovo v Malta
Line-ups
Kosovo
- 1Ujkani
- 15Vojvoda
- 13Rrahmani
- 3Aliti
- 17Kololli
- 6Kryeziu
- 5Shala
- 22Zhegrova
- 14Berisha
- 10Zeneli
- 18Muriqi
Substitutes
- 2Dallku
- 4Voca
- 7Rashica
- 8Halimi
- 9Avdijaj
- 11Rashani
- 12Maloku
- 16Bekaj
- 20Kastrati
- 21Nuhiu
- 23Berisha
Malta
- 1Hogg
- 4Borg
- 5Agius
- 16Apap
- 3Mbong
- 11Muscat
- 8Fenech
- 13Failla
- 9Mifsud
- 15Corbalan
- 10Schembri
Substitutes
- 2Johnson
- 6Grech
- 7Pisani
- 12Bonello
- 14Farrugia
- 17Camilleri
- 18Kristensen
- 19Effiong
- 20Cohen
- 21Briffa
- 22Attard
- 23Sultana
- Referee:
- Tamás Bognar
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Amir Rrahmani (Kosovo) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Valon Berisha following a set piece situation.
Valon Berisha (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul Fenech (Malta).
Edon Zhegrova (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Clayton Failla (Malta).
Attempt missed. Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Steve Borg.
Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Andrei Agius.
Attempt saved. Edon Zhegrova (Kosovo) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Arbër Zeneli.
Attempt saved. Michael Mifsud (Malta) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joseph Mbong.
Attempt saved. Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Herolind Shala.
Foul by Herolind Shala (Kosovo).
Michael Mifsud (Malta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Arbër Zeneli (Kosovo) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Benjamin Kololli.
Goal!
Goal! Kosovo 1, Malta 0. Benjamin Kololli (Kosovo) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Valon Berisha with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Benjamin Kololli.
Attempt saved. Arbër Zeneli (Kosovo) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Benjamin Kololli.
Benjamin Kololli (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joseph Mbong (Malta).
Foul by Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo).
Andrei Agius (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Valon Berisha (Kosovo) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Herolind Shala (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ferdinando Apap (Malta).
Offside, Kosovo. Benjamin Kololli tries a through ball, but Vedat Muriqi is caught offside.
Foul by Mergim Vojvoda (Kosovo).
André Schembri (Malta) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Andrei Agius.
Attempt blocked. Valon Berisha (Kosovo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mergim Vojvoda.
Hand ball by Juan Corbalan (Malta).
Attempt saved. Edon Zhegrova (Kosovo) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vedat Muriqi.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Steve Borg (Malta) because of an injury.
Foul by Benjamin Kololli (Kosovo).
Steve Borg (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Amir Rrahmani (Kosovo).
Steve Borg (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Edon Zhegrova (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rowen Muscat (Malta).