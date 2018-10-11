UEFA Nations League - Group D3
Kosovo1Malta0

Kosovo v Malta

Line-ups

Kosovo

  • 1Ujkani
  • 15Vojvoda
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 3Aliti
  • 17Kololli
  • 6Kryeziu
  • 5Shala
  • 22Zhegrova
  • 14Berisha
  • 10Zeneli
  • 18Muriqi

Substitutes

  • 2Dallku
  • 4Voca
  • 7Rashica
  • 8Halimi
  • 9Avdijaj
  • 11Rashani
  • 12Maloku
  • 16Bekaj
  • 20Kastrati
  • 21Nuhiu
  • 23Berisha

Malta

  • 1Hogg
  • 4Borg
  • 5Agius
  • 16Apap
  • 3Mbong
  • 11Muscat
  • 8Fenech
  • 13Failla
  • 9Mifsud
  • 15Corbalan
  • 10Schembri

Substitutes

  • 2Johnson
  • 6Grech
  • 7Pisani
  • 12Bonello
  • 14Farrugia
  • 17Camilleri
  • 18Kristensen
  • 19Effiong
  • 20Cohen
  • 21Briffa
  • 22Attard
  • 23Sultana
Referee:
Tamás Bognar

Match Stats

Home TeamKosovoAway TeamMalta
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home12
Away1
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Kosovo 1, Malta 0.

Attempt missed. Amir Rrahmani (Kosovo) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Valon Berisha following a set piece situation.

Valon Berisha (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Paul Fenech (Malta).

Edon Zhegrova (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Clayton Failla (Malta).

Attempt missed. Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Steve Borg.

Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Andrei Agius.

Attempt saved. Edon Zhegrova (Kosovo) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Arbër Zeneli.

Attempt saved. Michael Mifsud (Malta) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joseph Mbong.

Attempt saved. Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Herolind Shala.

Foul by Herolind Shala (Kosovo).

Michael Mifsud (Malta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Arbër Zeneli (Kosovo) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Benjamin Kololli.

Goal!

Goal! Kosovo 1, Malta 0. Benjamin Kololli (Kosovo) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Valon Berisha with a through ball.

Attempt saved. Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Benjamin Kololli.

Attempt saved. Arbër Zeneli (Kosovo) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Benjamin Kololli.

Benjamin Kololli (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joseph Mbong (Malta).

Foul by Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo).

Andrei Agius (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Valon Berisha (Kosovo) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Herolind Shala (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ferdinando Apap (Malta).

Offside, Kosovo. Benjamin Kololli tries a through ball, but Vedat Muriqi is caught offside.

Foul by Mergim Vojvoda (Kosovo).

André Schembri (Malta) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Andrei Agius.

Attempt blocked. Valon Berisha (Kosovo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mergim Vojvoda.

Hand ball by Juan Corbalan (Malta).

Attempt saved. Edon Zhegrova (Kosovo) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vedat Muriqi.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Steve Borg (Malta) because of an injury.

Foul by Benjamin Kololli (Kosovo).

Steve Borg (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Amir Rrahmani (Kosovo).

Steve Borg (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Edon Zhegrova (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rowen Muscat (Malta).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg22007076
2Belarus21105054
3Moldova201104-41
4San Marino200208-80

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Germany10100001
3Netherlands100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo32103037
2Azerbaijan31202115
3Faroe Islands310234-13
4Malta301225-31

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22003126
2Czech Rep100112-10
3Slovakia100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Wales21014313
3R. of Ireland100114-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11006063
2Belgium11003033
3Iceland200209-90

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia22003036
2Andorra20201102
3Latvia201101-11
4Kazakhstan201113-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008176
2England100112-10
3Croatia100106-60

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia22004046
2Liechtenstein21013213
3Armenia210123-13
4Gibraltar200204-40

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland22003036
2Albania210112-13
3Israel200202-20

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia32104227
2Romania31203215
3Montenegro31112114
4Lithuania300304-40

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22003126
2Poland201123-11
3Italy201112-11

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze22003126
2Northern Ireland100112-10
3Austria100101-10

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria22003126
2Norway21012113
3Cyprus210123-13
4Slovenia200224-20

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11002113
2Turkey21014403
3Sweden100123-10

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland22002026
2Hungary21012203
3Greece21012203
4Estonia200202-20
