First Half ends, Lithuania 0, Romania 1.
Lithuania v Romania
Line-ups
Lithuania
- 16Setkus
- 7Zulpa
- 5Jankauskas
- 2Klimavicius
- 23Baravykas
- 18Vorobjovas
- 14Slivka
- 4Slavickas
- 11Novikovas
- 10Sernas
- 22Cernych
Substitutes
- 1Zubas
- 3Janusevskis
- 6Leimonas
- 9Kazlauskas
- 12Bartkus
- 13Simkus
- 15Petravicius
- 17Kuklys
- 19Valskis
- 20Borovskis
- 21Silenas
Romania
- 12Tatarusanu
- 6Manea
- 4Tamas
- 22Sapunaru
- 11Bancu
- 15AntonBooked at 32mins
- 18Marin
- 7ChipciuBooked at 44mins
- 23Stanciu
- 20Mitrita
- 19Tucudean
Substitutes
- 1Pantilimon
- 2Benzar
- 3Tosca
- 5Baluta
- 8Stoian
- 9Rotariu
- 10Maxim
- 13Keseru
- 16Nita
- 17Tanase
- 21Dragus
- Referee:
- François Letexier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away8
Live Text
Half Time
Booking
Alexandru Chipciu (Romania) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Fiodor Cernych (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alexandru Chipciu (Romania).
Attempt saved. Vykintas Slivka (Lithuania) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fiodor Cernych.
Gabriel Tamas (Romania) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Darvydas Sernas (Lithuania).
Attempt missed. Alexandru Mitrita (Romania) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Nicolae Stanciu.
Booking
Paul Anton (Romania) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Modestas Vorobjovas (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Anton (Romania).
Arturas Zulpa (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicusor Bancu (Romania).
Foul by Cristian Sapunaru (Romania).
Darvydas Sernas (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Nicolae Stanciu (Romania) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by George Tucudean.
Hand ball by Vykintas Slivka (Lithuania).
Foul by Alexandru Chipciu (Romania).
Vaidas Slavickas (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Tucudean (Romania).
Darvydas Sernas (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Romania. Conceded by Ernestas Setkus.
Attempt saved. Alexandru Mitrita (Romania) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Alexandru Chipciu.
Offside, Romania. Gabriel Tamas tries a through ball, but Alexandru Chipciu is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Lithuania 0, Romania 1. Alexandru Chipciu (Romania) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexandru Mitrita.
Attempt blocked. Alexandru Mitrita (Romania) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Tucudean.
Attempt missed. Paul Anton (Romania) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alexandru Chipciu.
Offside, Lithuania. Linas Klimavicius tries a through ball, but Fiodor Cernych is caught offside.
Fiodor Cernych (Lithuania) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Rolandas Baravykas with a cross.
Corner, Romania. Conceded by Algis Jankauskas.
Attempt saved. Alexandru Chipciu (Romania) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Alexandru Mitrita (Romania).
Linas Klimavicius (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Romania. Alexandru Mitrita tries a through ball, but Alexandru Chipciu is caught offside.
Foul by Gabriel Tamas (Romania).
Darvydas Sernas (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Romania).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.