UEFA Nations League - Group C4
Montenegro0Serbia1

Montenegro v Serbia

Line-ups

Montenegro

  • 1Petkovic
  • 2StojkovicBooked at 17mins
  • 22Simic
  • 6Tomasevic
  • 7Vesovic
  • 19Scekic
  • 4Vukcevic
  • 23Marusic
  • 10Jovetic
  • 16Jovovic
  • 11Beqiraj

Substitutes

  • 3Radunovic
  • 5Kopitovic
  • 8Jankovic
  • 9Mugosa
  • 12Mijatovic
  • 13Ljuljanovic
  • 14Zoric
  • 15Kajevic
  • 17Mirkovic
  • 18Kosovic
  • 20Ivanic
  • 21Klimenta

Serbia

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 2Rukavina
  • 4Milenkovic
  • 13Veljkovic
  • 3Rodic
  • 6Maksimovic
  • 19LukicBooked at 31mins
  • 7Zivkovic
  • 10TadicBooked at 36mins
  • 14Gacinovic
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 5Spajic
  • 8Prijovic
  • 12Rajkovic
  • 15Vukovic
  • 16Jovicic
  • 17Kostic
  • 18Radonjic
  • 20Milinkovic-Savic
  • 21Miletic
  • 23Jovanovic
Referee:
Gianluca Rocchi

Match Stats

Home TeamMontenegroAway TeamSerbia
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home1
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home8
Away14

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Montenegro 0, Serbia 1.

Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).

Zarko Tomasevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrija Zivkovic (Serbia).

Marko Vesovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Dusan Tadic (Serbia) left footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Dusan Tadic (Serbia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Marko Simic (Montenegro).

Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).

Nikola Vukcevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Milan Rodic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adam Marusic (Montenegro).

Foul by Nikola Milenkovic (Serbia).

Stevan Jovetic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Sasa Lukic (Serbia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).

Filip Stojkovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Adam Marusic (Montenegro) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Mijat Gacinovic.

Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Milos Veljkovic.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marko Simic (Montenegro).

Booking

Dusan Tadic (Serbia) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Dusan Tadic (Serbia).

Filip Stojkovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrija Zivkovic.

Foul by Andrija Zivkovic (Serbia).

Stevan Jovetic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Sasa Lukic (Serbia) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Milan Rodic (Serbia).

Adam Marusic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Dusan Tadic (Serbia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Sasa Lukic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aleksandar Scekic (Montenegro).

Foul by Andrija Zivkovic (Serbia).

Nikola Vukcevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Montenegro. Zarko Tomasevic tries a through ball, but Stevan Jovetic is caught offside.

Foul by Mijat Gacinovic (Serbia).

Marko Simic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Nemanja Maksimovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg22007076
2Belarus21105054
3Moldova201104-41
4San Marino200208-80

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Germany10100001
3Netherlands100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo32103037
2Azerbaijan31202115
3Faroe Islands310234-13
4Malta301225-31

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22003126
2Czech Rep100112-10
3Slovakia100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Wales21014313
3R. of Ireland100114-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11006063
2Belgium11003033
3Iceland200209-90

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia22003036
2Andorra20201102
3Latvia201101-11
4Kazakhstan201113-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008176
2England100112-10
3Croatia100106-60

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia22004046
2Liechtenstein21013213
3Armenia210123-13
4Gibraltar200204-40

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland22003036
2Albania210112-13
3Israel200202-20

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia32104227
2Romania31203215
3Montenegro31112114
4Lithuania300304-40

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22003126
2Poland201123-11
3Italy201112-11

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze22003126
2Northern Ireland100112-10
3Austria100101-10

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria22003126
2Norway21012113
3Cyprus210123-13
4Slovenia200224-20

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11002113
2Turkey21014403
3Sweden100123-10

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland22002026
2Hungary21012203
3Greece21012203
4Estonia200202-20
View full UEFA Nations League tables

