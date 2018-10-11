First Half ends, Montenegro 0, Serbia 1.
Montenegro v Serbia
Line-ups
Montenegro
- 1Petkovic
- 2StojkovicBooked at 17mins
- 22Simic
- 6Tomasevic
- 7Vesovic
- 19Scekic
- 4Vukcevic
- 23Marusic
- 10Jovetic
- 16Jovovic
- 11Beqiraj
Substitutes
- 3Radunovic
- 5Kopitovic
- 8Jankovic
- 9Mugosa
- 12Mijatovic
- 13Ljuljanovic
- 14Zoric
- 15Kajevic
- 17Mirkovic
- 18Kosovic
- 20Ivanic
- 21Klimenta
Serbia
- 1Dmitrovic
- 2Rukavina
- 4Milenkovic
- 13Veljkovic
- 3Rodic
- 6Maksimovic
- 19LukicBooked at 31mins
- 7Zivkovic
- 10TadicBooked at 36mins
- 14Gacinovic
- 9Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 5Spajic
- 8Prijovic
- 12Rajkovic
- 15Vukovic
- 16Jovicic
- 17Kostic
- 18Radonjic
- 20Milinkovic-Savic
- 21Miletic
- 23Jovanovic
- Referee:
- Gianluca Rocchi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away14
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).
Zarko Tomasevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrija Zivkovic (Serbia).
Marko Vesovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Dusan Tadic (Serbia) left footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Dusan Tadic (Serbia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Marko Simic (Montenegro).
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).
Nikola Vukcevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Milan Rodic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Marusic (Montenegro).
Foul by Nikola Milenkovic (Serbia).
Stevan Jovetic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Sasa Lukic (Serbia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).
Filip Stojkovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Adam Marusic (Montenegro) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Mijat Gacinovic.
Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Milos Veljkovic.
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marko Simic (Montenegro).
Booking
Dusan Tadic (Serbia) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Dusan Tadic (Serbia).
Filip Stojkovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrija Zivkovic.
Foul by Andrija Zivkovic (Serbia).
Stevan Jovetic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Sasa Lukic (Serbia) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Milan Rodic (Serbia).
Adam Marusic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Dusan Tadic (Serbia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Sasa Lukic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aleksandar Scekic (Montenegro).
Foul by Andrija Zivkovic (Serbia).
Nikola Vukcevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Montenegro. Zarko Tomasevic tries a through ball, but Stevan Jovetic is caught offside.
Foul by Mijat Gacinovic (Serbia).
Marko Simic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nemanja Maksimovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.