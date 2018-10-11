UEFA Nations League - Group B2
Russia20:45Sweden
Venue: Kaliningrad Stadium, Russia

Russia v Sweden

Line-ups

Russia

  • 1Alvim Marinato
  • 2Figueira Fernandes
  • 3Neustädter
  • 14Dzhikiya
  • 4Rausch
  • 11Zobnin
  • 8Gazinskiy
  • 20Ionov
  • 17Golovin
  • 6Cheryshev
  • 22Dzyuba

Substitutes

  • 5Semenov
  • 7Kuzyaev
  • 9Zabolotny
  • 10Nabiullin
  • 12Lunev
  • 13Kudryashov
  • 15Al Miranchuk
  • 16Shunin
  • 18Smolnikov
  • 19Sorokin
  • 21Kambolov
  • 23Poloz

Sweden

  • 1Olsen
  • 2Lustig
  • 4Granqvist
  • 3Lindelöf
  • 6Augustinsson
  • 17Claesson
  • 7Larsson
  • 13Svensson
  • 10Forsberg
  • 22Thelin
  • 9Berg

Substitutes

  • 5Olsson
  • 8Andersson
  • 11Guidetti
  • 12Johnsson
  • 14Olsson
  • 15Hiljemark
  • 16Krafth
  • 18Papagiannopoulos
  • 19Rohdén
  • 20Ishak
  • 21Durmaz
  • 23Nordfeldt
Referee:
Luca Banti

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg22007076
2Belarus21105054
3Moldova201104-41
4San Marino200208-80

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Germany10100001
3Netherlands100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo32103037
2Azerbaijan31202115
3Faroe Islands310234-13
4Malta301225-31

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22003126
2Czech Rep100112-10
3Slovakia100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Wales21014313
3R. of Ireland100114-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11006063
2Belgium11003033
3Iceland200209-90

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia22003036
2Andorra20201102
3Latvia201101-11
4Kazakhstan201113-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008176
2England100112-10
3Croatia100106-60

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia22004046
2Liechtenstein21013213
3Armenia210123-13
4Gibraltar200204-40

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland22003036
2Albania210112-13
3Israel200202-20

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia32104227
2Romania31203215
3Montenegro31112114
4Lithuania300304-40

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22003126
2Poland201123-11
3Italy201112-11

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze22003126
2Northern Ireland100112-10
3Austria100101-10

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria22003126
2Norway21012113
3Cyprus210123-13
4Slovenia200224-20

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11002113
2Turkey21014403
3Sweden100123-10

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland22002026
2Hungary21012203
3Greece21012203
4Estonia200202-20
View full UEFA Nations League tables

