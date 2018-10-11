Belgium football corruption investigation looks at relegation battle

Mechelen's 2-0 victory over Waasland-Beveren on 11 March is one of the matches being investigated

Possible match-fixing which determined the fate of two top-flight teams are part of a widespread probe into corruption in Belgian football.

Several senior figures have been detained following police raids, with five people charged on Thursday.

Two prominent agents and Club Brugge's Ivan Leko were detained, although the coach was among six later released.

Two games are under suspicion - involving Mechelen, relegated on goal difference, and Eupen, who survived.

Those matches are Eupen's 2-0 defeat by Antwerp on 3 March, part of the penultimate weekend of the regular league season, and Mechelen's 2-0 win over Waasland-Beveren on the final weekend, on 11 March.

Despite Mechelen's victory, they were relegated, while Eupen scored four goals in the last 20 minutes against Royal Excel Mouscron to win 4-0 and survive.

The Belgian prosecutor's statement revealed these details: