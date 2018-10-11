Kyle Lafferty: Michael O'Neill says NI striker cited Achilles injury for withdrawal

Michael O'Neill said on Tuesday that he was "disappointed" by Lafferty's decision

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says Kyle Lafferty cited an Achilles injury when he withdrew from the squad for the Nations League games against Austria and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The Northern Ireland boss said on Tuesday night that the Rangers striker had "ruled himself out" of the games.

O'Neill was informed of Lafferty's withdrawal late on Sunday evening.

"Kyle had an Achilles problem, we knew he had an Achilles problem in September," said O'Neill in Vienna.

"He felt he would be better served not coming and being part of the squad for these two games - albeit he's been part of the Rangers squad all season."

Northern Ireland face Austria in Vienna on Friday evening before taking on the Bosnians in Sarajevo on Monday.

O'Neill unhappy to be phoned '12 o'clock at night'

The Northern Ireland manager reiterated his upset at the 11th-hour nature of Lafferty's withdrawal from the squad.

"I was unhappy to be telephoned 12 o'clock at night, [when I was] expecting the player to turn up on Monday.

"Kyle made himself unavailable. I've said all along, international football is a choice. The players decides to play or he doesn't."

Given the importance of the next two games after Northern Ireland's opening home defeat by the Bosnians, O'Neill is keen to make sure Lafferty's absence does not become a distraction.

"It's disappointing but we moved on quickly and concentrated on the players that are here," added the Northern Ireland boss.

"I plan to have a chat [with him] but not before the game.

"There's not another international after this until November so there's plenty of time to have that conversation."

Asked about media speculation that Lafferty may have played his final game for Northern Ireland, O'Neill said it was "not a case that his international career is hanging in the balance" but did acknowledge that the striker's late withdrawal "certainly hasn't helped his international future".