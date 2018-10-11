Brian Hughes: Former Swansea defender Brian Hughes dies aged 80

From the section

Brian Hughes settled in Canada where he had a successful coaching career

Former Swansea defender Brian Hughes, a member of the side which reached the 1964 FA Cup semi-final, has died aged 80.

The Skewen-born player joined Swansea Town from BP Llandarcy and made his league debut in November 1958.

Hughes played in the team which reached the FA Cup semi-final in 1964, where they lost to Preston North End.

He made 265 appearances before joining North American League side Atlanta Chiefs in early 1967.

Hughes returned for a second spell at Swansea before moving back to North America, where he had successful coaching career following his retirement as a player.