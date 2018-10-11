Wembley Stadium: FA Council has 'healthy discussion' over proposed £600m sale

Wembley Stadium reopened in 2007 after a rebuild costing £757m

The Football Association Council has had a "healthy discussion" about the proposed £600m sale of Wembley Stadium.

The 127-member body met on Thursday to hear a presentation from FA executives about why they back the sale of the stadium to Fulham owner Shahid Khan.

Among the issues discussed was ensuring there are protections in place "to ensure Wembley's status as the national stadium".

The FA Council is set to vote on the proposed sale on 24 October.

A senior FA source had earlier told BBC Sport the board believes the odds are slightly against the purchase being sanctioned given the strong objections of some councillors to the home of English football being sold off.

The council, which includes representatives of the Premier League, Football League and county FAs and is often referred to as the parliament of English football, has no powers to formally stop the deal.

Wembley will remain England's home - Khan

Prior to Thursday's meeting, Khan wrote to every FA councillor to assure them he has no intention of moving Fulham to Wembley if his proposed purchase of the stadium is approved.

Some of the opposition to the sale is based on concerns that Khan wants to base both his NFL team - the Jacksonville Jaguars - and the Premier League club there.

The 68-year-old American billionaire stated in the letter that his plan was to renovate Fulham's Craven Cottage, which follows the updates he helped fund to the Jaguars' home of TIAA Bank Field.

He added: "I owe it to you to be a responsible owner and operator of Wembley Stadium, which under my guardianship will at all times be three things - the national stadium of England, the traditional home of English football, and one of the world's finest venues for sport and entertainment."