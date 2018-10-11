Steven Davies: Blackpool sign former striker on short-term deal

From the section

Steven Davies scored 16 goals in 61 league appearances for Rochdale

Blackpool have re-signed former Seasiders striker Steven Davies on a short-term contract until 12 January.

Davies, 30, scored eight goals in 45 league appearances in his first spell at Bloomfield Road from 2013 to 2015.

The former Tranmere, Derby, Bristol City and Bradford forward was a free agent after leaving Blackpool's League One rivals Rochdale in May.

He scored for the Tangerines as a non-contract player in their Checkatrade Trophy defeat by West Brom on Tuesday.

