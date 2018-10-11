Jamie Proctor and Michael Smith: Rotherham strikers sign new contracts

Jamie Proctor and Michael Smith have scored four goals between them this season

Rotherham forwards Jamie Proctor and Michael Smith have agreed new deals.

Both players were out of contract at the end of the 2018-19 campaign with Proctor extending his stay at the New York Stadium until 2021 and Smith agreeing a deal at the Championship club until the summer of 2022.

Proctor, 26, who has scored three goals this season, missed much of last season with a knee injury.

Smith, also 26, joined from Bury in January and has scored seven times.