Zamora CF: Spanish club reveal new kit full of 'heart'

Zamora CF play in group eight of Spain's Tercera Division

You'd be forgiven for thinking Zamora CF had designed a kit especially for Halloween.

Instead, they have taken the concept of giving 'blood, sweat and tears' during games a little further than usual.

Zamora, who play in group eight of Spain's Tercera Division - the country's fourth tier - have revealed a new Kappa shirt emblazoned with a graphic design of a human circulatory system.

The club crest also depicts an 'open heart' to represent its values.

What do you think, spooky or superb?