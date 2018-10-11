Kilmarnock's Jordan Jones says 'consistency is key' after diving ban

Media playback is not supported on this device Did Kilmarnock's Jordan Jones dive?

Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones has suggested a lack of "consistency" despite accepting a two-match ban for diving to win a penalty at Dundee.

Eamonn Brophy scored the winner from the penalty spot on Saturday after Jones went down when challenged by Cammy Kerr.

The 23-year-old is adamant he was not guilty of simulation.

And he posted similar incidents on Twitter where others were not punished, saying: "Consistency is key."

The winger retweeted footage of Motherwell full-back Aaron Taylor-Sinclair going down to earn a penalty against Kilmarnock the previous weekend along with an article on Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor escaping action for kicking Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer.

He also highlighted footage of Rangers' Connor Goldson being booked, in the same game, which invited readers to judge whether Ryan Christie dived or was tripped.

Kilmarnock had said in a statement on Wednesday: "Jordan is adamant that he did not carry out an act of simulation, nor did he claim for a penalty kick or intend to deceive the referee.

"However, as part of the judicial panel system, this charge has been brought after former referees considered the evidence and, whilst we have every right to deny the allegation, we are not inclined to on this occasion as we had no additional substantive evidence to submit for consideration."

The Northern Ireland international will sit out Kilmarnock's Scottish Premiership games against St Mirren and Hamilton Academical.