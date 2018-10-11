Diallang Jaiyesimi: Yeovil Town's on-loan Norwich forward out for the season

Diallang Jaiyesimi is yet to make his senior debut for Norwich City

Yeovil Town's on-loan forward Diallang Jaiyesimi has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a serious knee injury.

The 20-year-old, who joined on a season-long deal from Norwich, ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament during the 1-1 draw with MK Dons last month.

Jaiyesimi returned to Carrow Road for assessment following preliminary scans, and had surgery on his knee on Tuesday.

He has scored two goals in 11 games for the League Two Glovers this season.

The news is Yeovil's second injury blow in as many days after the club confirmed on Wednesday that captain Omar Sowunmi will miss the rest of 2018 with ankle ligament damage.