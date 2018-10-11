Didier Ndong: Sunderland agree £13.6m midfielder's departure

Didier Ndong was part of the Sunderland squad to suffer consecutive relegations from the Premier League to League One

Sunderland say they have reached an agreement with Didier Ndong for the midfielder to depart the Stadium of Light on "amicable terms".

The Black Cats terminated the Gabon international's contract last month after he failed to return to the League One club this summer.

Ndong, 24, joined Sunderland from Lorient for £13.6m in 2016 but has not played for them since January.

The club will receive a compensation payment when he signs for another team.

Sunderland had agreed a fee - reported to be £6.6m - to sell Ndong to Italian club Torino in June but the move failed to materialise.

Ndong made 54 appearances during his time on Wearside and was contracted until 2021.

A club statement said as of 8 October, he is no longer an employee.