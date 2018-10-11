Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Gascoigne, Griffiths, Naismith, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs, Kilmarnock

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Members of the Scottish FA board are ready to boycott a dinner inducting Paul Gascoigne into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame later this month because of the former Rangers midfielder's associations with incidents of domestic abuse, racist language and sectarianism. (Daily Mail)

Scotland's top flight has rejected the idea of following the example of Netherlands, where the Eredivisie announced a proposal to scrap artificial surfaces in a move that will be financed by Champions League hand outs from Feyenoord, Ajax and PSV Eindhoven. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones has suggested a lack of consistency in the Scottish FA disciplinary system after accepting a two-match ban for diving to win a penalty against Dundee, posting links on social media to incidents involving Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor, Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie and Motherwell winger Aaron Taylor-Sinclair. (Scottish Sun)

Uefa has revealed it has awarded Rangers special dispensation not to give visiting European teams their full allocation of tickets due to safety concerns expressed by the police. (Daily Record)

Rangers have won a Hampden Park ticket battle with Aberdeen over the allocation of tickets for their 28 October Scottish League Cup semi-final after the Glasgow club "fiercely resisted" the Dons's demand for a 50/50 split. (The Herald)

Rangers have welcomed their Scottish League Cup semi-final ticket allocation - the Ibrox club will receive 26,000 tickets and Aberdeen 20,300 - on 28 October but claim there was an "attempt to deny Rangers fans all of Hampden's North Stand". (Daily Record)

Steven Naismith has insisted there is no feud between himself and Leigh Griffiths and the Hearts forward says the Celtic man is right to miss Scotland's Nations League meeting with Israel if he is not feeling fully fit because he did the same thing himself in the summer. (Daily Record)

Hearts' Steven Naismith does not care whether Celtic's Leigh Griffiths turns up for Scotland duty or not - because he believes the decision about whether he starts for Scotland depends on his own form and not the presence of rival forwards. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts forward Steven Naismith has backed Leigh Griffiths to return to the Scotland squad better than before after the Celtic forward took a sabbatical from the squad to improve his fitness. (The National)

James Forrest's four goals against St Johnstone on Sunday has Scotland head coach Alex McLeish considering a switch to a 3-4-3 system against Israel on Thursday to accommodate the on-form Celtic winger. (The Scotsman)

Scotland head coach Alex McLeish has urged his young players to show him they've "got a pair" against Israel on Thursday. (The National)

Thomas Agyepong is a doubt for Hibernian's trip to face Celtic later this month after the on-loan Manchester City winger withdrew from the Ghana national squad to face Sierra Leone through injury. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hearts manager Craig Levein has revealed that it could be a while yet before recent signing Sean Clare makes his debut, with the former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder still recovering from an operation he had in March. (Daily Record)