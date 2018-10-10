Steven Naismith targets 50 Scotland caps and Nations League play-off

Steven Naismith (right) scored the opening goal against Albania last month

Israel v Scotland. Uefa Nations League Date: 11 Oct Time: 19:45 BST Venue: Sammy Ofer Stadium, Haifa Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website.

Steven Naismith wants to end the year with a "dream" double of 50 Scotland caps and a place in the Nations League play-off.

The Hearts forward, 32, is set to make his 48th appearance against Israel in Haifa on Thursday, with a friendly against Portugal to follow on Sunday.

Naismith scored in the 2-0 win over Albania last month after originally being left out of Alex McLeish's squad.

"I did begin to wonder 'am I going to get any more chances?'," he said.

"It is difficult when you miss out on a squad or are in a squad but you aren't involved in the games.

"But my mentality has always been to work as hard as I can and never give up and I am thankful to get the opportunity but it is about putting in the performances and on match days as well.

"As you get older you feel that your opportunities maybe get a bit more limited and you have to grasp them."

Having not played an international in 18 months, Naismith featured as a second-half substitute in a 4-0 loss to Belgium.

McLeish started the former Everton and Norwich player against Albania a few days later and was rewarded with a goal and an assist at Hampden.

And now Naismith wants to keep his place and help Scotland to clinch top spot in their three-team section, which offers another route to the European Championship.

"It would be a dream ending to the year I suppose," he said.

"But there is a lot of hard work personally and collectively as a group and that starts tomorrow.

"It's about building momentum. We've been brave and played a certain way and the message is more of the same really."

Israel lost 1-0 to Albania in their group opener and have won only once in their past 10 games. However, Naismith, who has hit 10 goals for Hearts this season, remains wary of the hosts, who will be playing at home for the first time under manager Andreas Herzog.

"We will definitely not be taking it lightly," he said. "We know they have got some very good players in their squad.

"Obviously they are in a bit of transition at the moment but we have been in that position ourselves where it is tough to get everybody used to the systems and the way you want to play.

"But they are a good team, especially at home and we will need to be at our best."