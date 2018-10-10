Dean Smith: Aston Villa appoint new head coach with John Terry as assistant

Aston Villa have named Dean Smith as their new head coach, with ex-Chelsea defender John Terry as his assistant.

Smith, 47, managed Brentford for three years, leading them to top-10 finishes in the Championship in every season.

Former England captain Terry, 37 retired on Sunday after leaving Villa in the summer, while Jesus Garcia Pitarch joins as sporting director.

Villa sacked Steve Bruce on 3 October after a run of one win in nine Championship games.

