International Friendlies
Indonesia3Myanmar0

Indonesia v Myanmar

Line-ups

Indonesia

  • 26Ardhiyasa
  • 2Gede Juni AntaraSubstituted forTuasalamonyat 70'minutes
  • 15Fajrin
  • 16Aryanto
  • 20FathierSubstituted forSulaemanat 80'minutes
  • 4ZulfiandiSubstituted forAndriatmokoat 45'minutes
  • 6DarmonoSubstituted forKusnandarat 79'minutes
  • 18JayaSubstituted forVizcarraat 45'minutes
  • 10Lilipaly
  • 13Haryadi
  • 9Gonçalves da CostaSubstituted forSetiawanat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ridho Djazulie
  • 5Tuasalamony
  • 7Vizcarra
  • 11Kusnandar
  • 14Pora
  • 19Andriatmoko
  • 22Sulaeman
  • 23Pranata
  • 27Setiawan
  • 28Hehanusa
  • 29Maulana

Myanmar

  • 25Sann
  • 4David
  • 2Htike
  • 3WinSubstituted forKyawat 45'minutesBooked at 59mins
  • 15Kyaw
  • 8SoeSubstituted forHtetat 45'minutes
  • 6Bo Bo
  • 7OoSubstituted forLwinat 85'minutes
  • 16AungSubstituted forYanat 61'minutes
  • 22NaingSubstituted forThanat 45'minutes
  • 11LwinBooked at 53minsSubstituted forKhantat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Kyaw
  • 5Kyaw
  • 12Khant
  • 14Yan
  • 17Tun
  • 19Htet
  • 20Than
  • 24Kyaw
  • 26Lwin
Referee:
Hiroyuki Kimura
Attendance:
4,217

Live Text

Match ends, Indonesia 3, Myanmar 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Indonesia 3, Myanmar 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Myanmar. Lwin Moe Aung replaces Ye Ko Oo.

Substitution

Substitution, Indonesia. Abdul Rahman Sulaeman replaces Alfath Fathier.

Substitution

Substitution, Indonesia. Dedi Kusnandar replaces Evan Dimas Darmono.

Substitution

Substitution, Myanmar. Khant Myat Kaung replaces Lwin Maung Maung.

Substitution

Substitution, Indonesia. Alfin Ismail Tuasalamony replaces Putu Gede Juni Antara.

Substitution

Substitution, Indonesia. Dedik Setiawan replaces Beto.

Substitution

Substitution, Myanmar. Yan Naing Oo replaces Si Thu Aung.

Booking

Kyaw Nanda (Myanmar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Lwin Maung Maung (Myanmar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Indonesia. Bayu Pradana Andriatmoko replaces Zulfiandi Zulfiandi.

Substitution

Substitution, Indonesia. Esteban Gabriel Vizcarra replaces Irfan Jaya.

Substitution

Substitution, Myanmar. Kyaw Nanda replaces Thein Than Win.

Substitution

Substitution, Myanmar. Htet Phyo Wai replaces Soe Maung Maung.

Substitution

Substitution, Myanmar. Than Htet Aung replaces Naing Kaung Sett.

Second Half

Second Half begins Indonesia 3, Myanmar 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Indonesia 3, Myanmar 0.

Goal!

Goal! Indonesia 3, Myanmar 0. Irfan Jaya (Indonesia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Indonesia 2, Myanmar 0. Irfan Jaya (Indonesia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Beto.

Goal!

Goal! Indonesia 1, Myanmar 0. Beto (Indonesia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Febri Haryadi.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

