Christian Benteke: Crystal Palace striker undergoes knee surgery

Christian Benteke has not played for Palace since September's defeat to Southampton

Crystal Palace expect striker Christian Benteke to return to training "very soon" after announcing he has undergone knee surgery.

The 27-year-old has not featured for the Eagles since their 2-0 defeat to Southampton on 1 September and withdrew from the Belgium squad during the last international break.

Benteke, who joined Palace in 2016, has made just four appearances this season.

Palace said his injury had not settled with "conservative management".

"The club can confirm Christian Benteke has undergone minor arthroscopic explorative surgery and washout of his knee," said a club statement.

"The surgeon was happy with the outcome and we expect Christian to return to training very soon. A further update will be given in a few weeks' time."