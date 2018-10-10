First Half ends, Italy 0, Ukraine 0.
Italy v Ukraine
Line-ups
Italy
- 22Donnarumma
- 24Florenzi
- 19Bonucci
- 3Chiellini
- 15Biraghi
- 6Verratti
- 14Jorginho
- 23Barella
- 20Bernardeschi
- 10Insigne
- 25Chiesa
Substitutes
- 1Sirigu
- 2Piccini
- 4Criscito
- 5Bonaventura
- 7Pellegrini
- 11Berardi
- 13Emerson
- 17Immobile
- 18Gagliardini
- 21Giovinco
- 26Acerbi
- 27Tonelli
Ukraine
- 12Pyatov
- 21Karavayev
- 5Burda
- 20RakitskiyBooked at 36mins
- 22Matvyenko
- 16Sydorchuk
- 11Marlos
- 17Zinchenko
- 8Malinovskiy
- 10Konoplyanka
- 18Yaremchuk
Substitutes
- 1Boyko
- 2Butko
- 3Plastun
- 4Krivtsov
- 6Stepanenko
- 7Yarmolenko
- 9Kravets
- 13Petryak
- 14Kravets
- 15Tsygankov
- 19Makarenko
- 23Lunin
- Referee:
- Rade Obrenovic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt saved. Marlos (Ukraine) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oleksandr Karavayev.
Attempt blocked. Federico Bernardeschi (Italy) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Italy).
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Attempt blocked. Nicolò Barella (Italy) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Lorenzo Insigne (Italy) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jorginho.
Offside, Italy. Marco Verratti tries a through ball, but Nicolò Barella is caught offside.
Offside, Ukraine. Yaroslav Rakitskiy tries a through ball, but Roman Yaremchuk is caught offside.
Offside, Italy. Lorenzo Insigne tries a through ball, but Leonardo Bonucci is caught offside.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Andriy Pyatov.
Attempt saved. Federico Chiesa (Italy) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Booking
Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Ukraine) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Federico Bernardeschi (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Ukraine).
Marco Verratti (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Serhiy Sydorchuk (Ukraine).
Marco Verratti (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Ukraine).
Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.
Attempt blocked. Marlos (Ukraine) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Oleksandr Karavayev.
Attempt saved. Yevhen Konoplyanka (Ukraine) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Offside, Italy. Lorenzo Insigne tries a through ball, but Giorgio Chiellini is caught offside.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Andriy Pyatov.
Attempt saved. Nicolò Barella (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Federico Chiesa.
Giorgio Chiellini (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine).
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Federico Chiesa.
Offside, Italy. Marco Verratti tries a through ball, but Federico Chiesa is caught offside.
Foul by Jorginho (Italy).
Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Italy).
Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Italy. Giorgio Chiellini tries a through ball, but Lorenzo Insigne is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Serhiy Sydorchuk (Ukraine) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yevhen Konoplyanka.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Mykola Matvyenko.
Offside, Italy. Leonardo Bonucci tries a through ball, but Federico Bernardeschi is caught offside.
Foul by Alessandro Florenzi (Italy).
Yevhen Konoplyanka (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.