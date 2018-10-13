Tanya Oxtoby: Bristol City's history-making young coach

Tanya Oxtoby's Bristol City have earned draws against Chelsea and Manchester City already this season

As Bristol City Women lined up for their first home league game of the season against the defending champions and fielded a matchday squad with an average age of 21, including eight teenagers, few neutrals could imagine them battling to a draw against Chelsea.

Nor did many onlookers predict they would play out an entertaining 2-2 draw at another Women's Super League title contender, Manchester City, four days later.

But those performances, plus a 1-0 win at newly-promoted Brighton, were rewarded with a brace of September awards for a club that has entered a new era this season.

As a result, manager Tanya Oxtoby will go down in history as the WSL's first manager of the month, after the LMA introduced the award this term.

But the 36-year-old with a degree in psychology from the University of Western Australia is no stranger to achieving firsts, having become the first indigenous Australian player to captain a W-League side back in 2008.

And, having left her role as assistant coach at Birmingham City to take charge of the Vixens this July, Oxtoby is now enjoying an unbeaten start to life as a number one in the WSL, in her first managerial role.

"It's downhill from here!" Oxtoby joked to BBC Sport. "When the month ended and we had time to catch breath, I thought 'wow'. It's a massive achievement."

The new monthly award for women's managers from the LMA comes in a year when multiple well-established honours - historically only dished out to male players and coaches - have introduced a women's equivalent for the first time.

Earlier in 2018, Fran Kirby was named as the first Football Writers' Association's women's player of the year, while the Chelsea striker and her England team-mate Lucy Bronze were among those to be shortlisted this month for the inaugural women's Ballon d'Or.

"It has been a long time coming but I think the investment that now goes into women's football is matched by these awards and the recognition that the game is getting," said Oxtoby.

"It is really important that we've all gone professional in the WSL and the result is this recognition. You can't have one without the other, it goes both ways.

"It's really pleasing for women's sport that we're in a position now when we can talk about these awards. It's a great reward for the players, coaches and clubs' investment."

"I'm really proud, but this [manager of the month] is the players' award. We can talk about as many things tactically as we want as coaches but they bring it to life on a Sunday.

"They've made my job nice and easy for the first month, but now is not a time to rest."

That's because the tough opponents keep coming for the West Country outfit, with high-flying Birmingham visiting the Stoke Gifford Stadium on Sunday, 14 October (15:00 BST).

The Blues, led by Oxtoby's former boss Marc Skinner, are second in the table after three wins from four, and the newest boss in the WSL knows her new side will have to "be at their best" to cause her former club problems.

And she won't be the only familiar face for the visitors, as Bristol City's other September award winner - WSL player of the month, goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley - is also formerly of the Blues.

"She's been magnificent," said ex-Doncaster Rovers Belles player Oxtoby. "She has really excelled so far and she will go on to be as good as she wants to be.

"But it is her leadership off the ball that has been really impressive for me. She lays the foundations in terms of the organisation of the outfield players and her kicking is exceptional."

Tanya Oxtoby's playing career including a spell with Doncaster Rovers Belles

Baggaley, a 21-year-old England youth international, appears to be thriving under Oxtoby - as does Scotland international midfielder Lucy Graham, who signed from Hibernian in the summer.

Speaking about Oxtoby to BBC Radio Bristol, Graham - who netted a stunner from long range in the Vixens' win at Brighton - said: "She is really driven and she knows what she wants. She gets it out of the players.

"Everybody has jumped straight on board with her whole philosophy and that's got the dressing room going. It is a happy camp."

So to what extent can that "happy camp" be credited to the fact their new manager previously worked as a full-time psychologist on the other side of the world?

"It's something that makes you very conscious of how you communicate," explained Oxtoby, who has an aboriginal mother and an English father. "It's about watching body language, all of that kind of thing.

"It's a massive part of the game now at any level, and having a background in that area really helps, especially in pressure situations. It gives you a skill-set to fall back on."

Having grown up playing football with boys in Perth before going on to skipper Perth Glory, Oxtoby believes passionately in the value of having a dual career.

"I think it's really important for the girls to think about their life after football. It's something we push.

"I studied psychology, [originally] as a three-year degree, although it took me five years because of the travelling for football and things like that, but it was definitely all worth it.

"It was difficult, but I'm really glad someone pushed me to do it. It helps me in my football now."

A win over Birmingham on Sunday could propel Oxtoby's side into the top half, which would be a strong statement from a club that finished eighth in last season's 10-team league - but she believes they still have lots more to work on.

"We have to get better with the ball," she continued, adding to Radio Bristol: "We are probably still around 40% of where we would expect the group to be.

"In possession we have got a lot of work to do. There's a lot to come from this group. They'll continue to grow."